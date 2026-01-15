Scorchers' Allen blasts Renegades to secure finals spot

Perth Scorchers posted a commanding win over the Melbourne Renegades on the back of Finn Allen's brilliant first BBL century

09:56 Play video Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers | BBL|15

Kiwi blaster Finn Allen has smashed a masterful first BBL century as the Perth Scorchers punched their finals ticket with a commanding 50-run win over the Melbourne Renegades.

The Scorchers were sent in to bat on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium, where chasing teams had won 14 of the previous 16 matches.

Opener Allen relished the challenge, thumping 101 from 53 balls to help the Scorchers post a massive 7-219 - just four runs shy of the highest-ever total at the Docklands venue.

Jake Fraser-McGurk gave the Renegades a brief burst of life in the chase with five sixes in his quickfire 42 off 18, and Tim Seifert kept the flame flickering with 66 off 43.

02:02 Play video Fraser-McGurk entertains in blazing knock

But the victory target always looked beyond their reach as the home side managed 7-169.

Allen brought up his first BBL century – his fifth in T20 cricket – off just 51 balls before he eventually holed out to long-on off Adam Zampa.

It was the second-fastest century in Scorchers franchise history, with the second 50 runs coming in just 17 deliveries.

"It was one of those wickets where it was probably a little bit difficult at the start, so I had to get a little bit rogue on a length ball to kind of get me going," Allen told Seven during the broadcast.

05:12 Play video Almighty Allen blasts epic ton to scorch 'Gades

"I just tried to hit good shots once I was on.

"When they hit a good length, top of the stumps, it was definitely difficult.

"Going into the back 10 overs, once we took the Surge, I think that got us a bit of momentum and softened the ball up a little bit."

Allen smashed eight sixes and five fours in his match-winning knock.

The right-handed opener was given two lifelines, first dropped on eight by Harry Dixon on the boundary off Gurinder Sandhu's bowling.

He was on 37 not out when he hit the Marvel Stadium roof with a huge strike off Will Sutherland – resulting in a dead ball – and was dropped by Sandhu at cover next ball.

It was a difficult chance, with Allen's shot cracked low at Sandhu with incredible power.

Allen showed no mercy to Sandhu, smashing the right-arm quick for three consecutive sixes to kick off the power surge, with the Scorchers taking 34 runs from it for the loss of one wicket.

Finn Allen hits three sixes in a row, each one bigger than the last! 😱 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/icslj60jzX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2026

One of the blows sent the ball flying over long-on, up into the second tier of the grandstand.

"I don't know how big it was, but yeah, it was good," Allen said.

Sam Elliott, who took 4-28 from three overs, was the best of the Renegades' bowlers, with legspinner Zampa (1-31, four) the tightest.

Renegades batter Dixon was hit in the neck by a bouncer from Scorchers quick Mahli Beardman and was alert afterwards, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The pair were Australian teammates in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup win.

KFC BBL|15 standings