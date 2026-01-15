Lanning's wait is over as her WPL side win at last

Meg Lanning's UP Warriorz are off the mark after gaining their first WPL victory of the season

Meg Lanning's increasingly frustrated wait for a first Women's Premier League victory is over after her UP Warriorz side broke their duck against pacesetters Mumbai Indians.

The Aussie batter had scored a record-equalling 10th WPL half-century 24 hours earlier but was visibly disconsolate as her side were edged out in a last-ball thriller against her former side, Delhi Capitals.

It was a different story back at the Navi Mumbai ground on Thursday where the Warriorz celebrated a seven-wicket defeat of champions Mumbai, their first win in four attempts this season.

Lanning's Lucknow-based side remain at the foot of the WPL table but are at least now level on points with Delhi Capitals.

Lanning said: "(There were) lots of positives in the first three games but not as consistent. We bounced back well tonight to beat a good team. It's been a learning curve for me and the team. We've played good cricket but not as consistently."

I.C.Y.M.I



Classy 🤝 Effective



A brisk 8⃣5⃣-run partnership between Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Nicola Carey to end the #MI innings



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/UPFLXNFhTQ #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/1438m4EOUb — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 15, 2026

Lanning's fellow Aussie, Phoebe Litchfield, played a crucial role in the UP Warriorz success. She supplied 25 runs off 22 balls in a crucial third-wicket partnership with Harleen Deol, who hit an unbeaten 64 from 39 balls.

Litchfield, who was caught off the bowling of Melie Kerr, had also looked sharp the day before, with 27 off 20 balls before being stumped.

It enabled UP Warriorz to chase down the victory target of 162, achieving the win with seven wickets to spare.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for Mumbai after they were put into bat, adding 65. She was ably assisted by Mumbai's Aussie, Nicola Carey, who contributed an unbeaten 32.

Sciver-Brunt then dismissed Lanning for 25 and fellow opener Kiran Navgire (10) in the space of five balls immediately after the Powerplay.

Impact with the bat ✅

And now with the ball ✅



Nat Sciver-Brunt with a brilliant double delight over



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/UPFLXNFhTQ #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/ugJrmgSwTr — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 15, 2026

But when Litchfield and Deol linked up, UP Warriorz took control and it was finally Lanning's day. "We've had chats on our approach. The belief and confidence was there," she said.

It also meant Mumbai missed out on the chance to go top outright and remain in second, level on points with leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru and third-placed Gujarat Giants.

Next up for Lanning's team is a rapid rematch with Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

WPL 2026 standings