Cricket.com.au names our best XI from the BBL|15 season

We've put our selectors hats on ahead of the official KFC BBL|15 Team of the Tournament being revealed later this week

After a thrilling BBL|15 finals race where Sydney Sixers secured their spot in the top four by winning the last game of the regular season, the cricket.com.au editorial team had the difficult task of picking a best XI from the tournament.

As per BBL rules, only three overseas players could be included, with several tough calls that will stir debate.

While our selected XI has plenty of Big Bash legends returning after another strong season, there's also several rising stars who have earned selection following a breakout campaign.

The official KFC BBL|15 Team of the Tournament, selected by the eight Big Bash coaches, will be announced on Friday ahead of the Challenger final.

The BBL|15 finals get underway on Tuesday night with the Stars, Sixers, Hurricanes and Scorchers vying for the chance to lift the trophy on January 25.

Sam Harper (Melbourne Stars) (wk)

M: 10 | Runs: 371 | Ave: 61.83 | SR: 155.23 | HS: 110no | Ct: 12 | St: 1

The Stars slogger holds down dual roles in our team of the season. As a 'keeper, he has been involved in more dismissals (13) than any other in BBL|15, and with the bat he has made three scores of more than fifty, including a rapid 110no from 60 balls against the Sixers on Boxing Day. It has been by far his best BBL campaign, with an average of 61.83 more than double his best from eight previous seasons. It has also been a marked improvement from recent times, given he had not scored more than 264 runs in a season since BBL|12.

03:20 Play video Harper notches maiden ton in Boxing Day bonanza

Finn Allen (Perth Scorchers)

M: 9 | Runs: 381 | Ave: 42.33 | SR: 189.55 | HS: 101

The Kiwi heavy-hitter brought his powers to the BBL for a second season and made a marked improvement on his BBL|14 contributions. He crashed 381 runs in his nine games at a whirlwind strike rate of 189.55. His biggest knock came against the Renegades at Marvel Stadium, when he crunched 101 from just 53 deliveries. Only David Warner has made more runs in BBL|15, and no player has hit more sixes (33).

05:12 Play video Almighty Allen blasts epic ton to scorch 'Gades

David Warner (Sydney Thunder)

M: 8 | Runs: 433 | Ave: 86.60 | SR: 154 | HS: 130no

The 39-year-old proved age is just a number this season, showing he is still the same tough competitor. Warner didn't shy away from taking on Mitchell Starc, welcoming the returning Test star with a six in the Sydney Smash. His final four innings for the season yielded 110no, 82, 67no and 130no. Unfortunately for the Thunder captain, he did not find much support from his side as they finished at the bottom of the pack.

02:58 Play video Centurion Warner stands out in star-studded Sydney Smash

Matthew Renshaw (Brisbane Heat)

M: 10 | Runs: 324 | Ave: 36.00 | SR: 153.55 | HS: 102 Wkts: 5 | Econ: 6.84 | BBI: 2-29

Now approaching his 30th birthday, the Queenslander is a well-established senior figure in BBL circles. It shows, too, with his memorable 102 off just 51 balls to help the Heat chase down the Scorchers in record time the high-water mark of a special campaign. Ranked fourth for runs scored competition wide, he has also taken five wickets, conceding a miserly 6.84 runs per over with his off spinners.

03:37 Play video Ripper Renshaw century puts Heat in prime position

Liam Scott (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 10 | Runs: 310 | Ave: 51.66 | SR: 139.01 | HS: 91no Wkts: 5 | Econ: 7.89 | BBI: 2-12

This is a name worth noting for the future. The 25-year-old allrounder was a highlight of a challenging season for the Strikers, boasting two half-centuries among his 310 runs and chipping in with five wickets at an economy rate of 7.89. He has taken the leap from promising youngster to integral senior player, featuring in all 10 of the Strikers' games after managing a combined total of eight from his past three seasons.

02:21 Play video Scott's lone hand a shining light for Strikers

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) (c)

M: 10 | Runs: 264 | Ave: 66.00 | SR: 134.69 | HS: 62no Wkts: 14 | Econ: 7.48 | BBI: 3-33

The Big Bash stalwart has clearly enjoyed his new responsibility as captain of the Melbourne Stars and put together one of his finest campaigns with bat and ball, taking an equal career-high 14 wickets at a miserly economy rate while playing a vital role in the middle order.

02:54 Play video Stoinis sends Stars to victory in style

Nikhil Chaudhary (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 10 | Runs: 279 | Ave: 34.87 | SR: 151.63 | HS: 79

One of the standout contributors to the Hobart Hurricanes' maiden title win last BBL season, Nikhil Chaudhary has once again had a productive season for the side in purple. The 29-year-old consistently chipped in for the Hurricanes in the middle-order as they became the first side to book a finals spot. His 79 off 38 against the Melbourne Renegades in Geelong was a display of Chaudhary's power, with one of his sixes landing on the roof of the Kardinia Park stadium.

01:21 Play video Chaudhary's promotion to opener pays off in spades

Tom Curran (Melbourne Stars)

M: 9 | Wkts: 15 | Ave: 16.26 | Econ: 7.17 | BBI: 4-10 Runs: 60 | SR: 187.50 | HS: 38

When assessing the Stars' finals prospects, it's hard to imagine them making a tilt at the title without a big contribution from Curran. The numbers tell the story, ranking equal third for wickets taken this season to go with some handy contributions with the bat down the order. His standout performance came against the Strikers at the MCG when he took the best figures of his T20 career (4-10), dismissing four of Adelaide's top five batters cheaply in the process.

01:31 Play video Curran's four dismantle Strikers at MCG

Jack Edwards (Sydney Sixers)

M: 10 | Wkts: 15 | Ave: 18.33 | Econ: 8.08 | BBI: 5-26 Runs: 115 | SR: 191.66 | HS: 46no

An impressive campaign with both bat and ball earned Edwards his spot in our Team of BBL|15. Fifteen wickets, including a career-best 5-26 against the Thunder, coupled with a batting strike rate of 191.66, tells the story of a player who has shouldered a big load for his team all season.

02:34 Play video Jack Edwards seals Sydney Smash with 5-wickets

Peter Siddle (Melbourne Stars)

M: 10 | Wkts: 16 | Ave: 15.81 | Econ: 6.99 | BBI: 3-23

What more can be said about the 41-year-old that hasn't been heard before? To be producing such an output at his age, bowing at the speeds he has generated, and doing it all with a broad smile on his face and passion in his eyes sees him endure as one of the most loved and respected players in the BBL. His economy rate is his best since BBL|07, and his average the best of any season in which he has played more than a single game.

01:42 Play video Siddle bags another three, hat-trick goes begging

Rishad Hossain (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 10 | Wkts: 13 | Ave: 19.69 | Econ: 7.52 | BBI: 3-26

A revelation for the Hurricanes in BBL|15. Hossain's first summer in Australia saw him top the Canes' wicket tally with 13 at a fine economy rate (he has not once conceded more than 35 runs in a match). At just 23, Hossain is a vitally important figure in the Hurricanes' title defence.

01:17 Play video Rishad's ripping leggies turn through Scorchers

12th: Mitch Marsh (Perth Scorchers)

M: 10 | Runs: 311 | Ave: 31.10 | SR: 140.09 | HS: 102

The national T20I captain continued his strong run of Big Bash form that has seen him score more than 300 runs in four of his past five BBL seasons. His century against the Hurricanes on New Year's Day was the perfect way to kick off a 2026 that might yet have plenty of major T20 milestones still to come.

03:52 Play video Marsh finds top gear to power to second BBL hundred

