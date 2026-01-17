Toowoomba tearaway staying grounded in flight to the top

The 2024 Men's U19 World Cup produced a pace sensation for the future in Callum Vidler and there's another Queenslander following that trail in the ongoing edition

As Australia kicked off their title-defence at the ICC U19 Men's World Cup strongly with a win over Ireland on Friday, it was Steven Hogan who made headlines for his century.

But it was a fellow Queenslander – Charles Lachmund – who had spearheaded the bowling pack with his three wickets to restrict the opposition to a total ultimately chased down within 40 overs.

The Toowoomba teenager, the Australian squad's fastest bowler, had been earmarked to lead the side's bowling attack by captain Oliver Peake before the tournament started in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Sitting next to Peake, as the duo fronted up to the media on the eve of their tournament opener, Lachmund acknowledged the reputation preceding him.

"It's almost a sense of reassurance that blokes around you back you and trust you to get the job done at the top stage of junior cricket," he said.

"It'll be good to try and live up to the expectations."

Live up to them he did, without wasting any time. Thrown the ball to get Australia's campaign underway, the lanky fast bowler started with a maiden over. He then delivered breakthroughs at crucial junctures and finished with figures of 3-41.

Earlier, in a warm-up match, he had taken out the stumps of South Africa's opener Jorich Van Schalkwyk in the opening over.

Lachmund is an out-and-out tearaway quick who hopes to emulate James Pattinson and the energy the former Australian fast bowler brought to the field.

So, when the 18-year-old speaks, his level-headedness and philosophical outlook to his game takes you by surprise.

His journey from Queensland to the world stage has come via an under-19 series against India at the start of the summer and last month's Under-19 National Championship, where he took 13 wickets and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

The youngster credits those opportunities for exposing him to some of the top talent at his level and now he just wants to soak in the experience of donning the Australian colours at a World Cup.

"It's still pretty hard to believe at this stage, it hasn't really hit me yet, but it's a great honor," he said.

"It might be the last time I ever play for Australia.

"So, it's pretty awesome that I've been given this opportunity … just being on the world stage against some of the best underage cricketers in the world.

"It's unbelievable, it's a place I never thought I'd actually get to."

Lachmund's modesty perhaps stems from his beginnings in country Queensland and a move to Brisbane to play premier cricket at the age of 16.

Growing up, he was a kid who just wanted to bowl fast. Support and investment from his parents saw him rise through junior cricket in Toowoomba.

But when time came for progression to the senior level, a want of opportunities brought about a move out of his hometown and to the state capital.

"It was a bit of a long slog," Lachmund said. "There were a lot of non-selections in Toowoomba."

"It's good to sort of look back on that and understand that it's all part of the journey."

The move paid dividends and the last year has seen him climb the echelon of success.

A first grade five-wicket haul for his Premier club, Ipswich, call-ups to state and national under-19 sides and the selection for the World Cup have all given him the belief in his potential to go a long way in the sport.

But that belief is paired with humility and pragmatism - Lachmund is not one to get carried away.

"I've no idea of getting to the end goal of my career, but (the recent opportunities) gives you a sense that it's not as far as you think and it could happen really quickly, or it might never happen," he said.

"But (I'm) just really enjoying what's happening in the moment, and all the cricket."

With ball in hand, Lachmund is a different character. He has the qualities of the quintessential opening bowler with the ability to unsettle batters – tall, a curly mane bouncing in the air as he runs in to bowl and a powerful release action.

Charles Lachmund bowls against Ireland at the ICC Men's U19 World Cup // ICC

While he names Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as his favourites among the current senior Australian pace attack, he grew up consuming a heavy diet of Pattinson's highlights.

"He's pretty cool to watch," Lachmund said. "I just loved his aggressive nature and the way he bowled with good speeds.

"I wouldn't say I'm as aggressive as James … that's not how I operate.

"(But) with the ball, the energy that he created at the crease and what he brought to the game, I'd love to have that impact.

"I'd love to bring that sort of energy to cricket."

Closer to home, Lachmund has someone else to look up to in another firebrand express quick – Callum Vidler.

The fellow Queenslander was Australia's spearhead and leading wicket taker in the triumphant U19 World Cup campaign two years ago and has since gone on to become one of the fastest bowlers in the domestic circuit, touching 150kph in a Sheffield Shield match last season.

Before departing for Africa, Vidler offered Lachmund insights on handling the pressure of a World Cup environment.

Also on hand with some tips was former New Zealand seamer Hamish Bennett, who is currently serving as the fast-bowling coach at the Queensland Cricket Academy and who was Australia's assistant coach at the 2024 tournament.

Vidler made his Shield debut a month on from his heroic return from the U19 World Cup. Lachmund hopes to emulate that success, setting a progression to senior domestic cricket and a state contract as the personal goals he wants to achieve at the end of the campaign.

That, however, is not distracting him from fully living the moment with his teammates, and the ultimate prize they are there to fight for.

"Obviously, to win the World Cup, to retain it would be awesome," he said. "And (make) some mates that I'll have for the rest of my life in my cricketing journey."

"It's a pretty special group ... no one's an outsider. Everyone's getting around each other."

But their job, as Lachmund has quickly realised, is not limited to running out on the field and winning games for the team.

The World Cup experience, irrespective of the level, includes a whole array of off-field obligations.

A microphone often replaces a bat or a ball in the hands and the challenges set for social media content can be tougher than pre-match drills.

"It's very different from what I'm used to," Lachmund said.

"Not much goes on like this in Ipswich and Toowoomba.

"It's eye opening. It hits you how people treat this tournament when you're doing all that media and stuff.

"But I'm very grateful that it's like this because it gives you an understanding of the magnitude of what you're in and makes you get up for the moment and (reminds) that 'don't take anything for granted'."

He isn't. Nor is he getting swayed by the attention and glitz of the World Cup.

As determined as Lachmund is to perform well, he is too aware of the fickleness of destiny in sport to leave himself vulnerable to disappointment.

"I'd like to go one step at a time," he said when asked about his ambitions beyond the tournament.

"I'm just in the moment and trying to stay as grounded as possible.

"Because you know something might happen, and then I'm just back to normal.

"We'll see what happens."

ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c) (Victoria), Kasey Barton (NSW), William Byrom (NSW), Naden Cooray (NSW), Jayden Draper (Queensland), Steven Hogan (Queensland), Thomas Hogan (ACT), Ben Gordon (Queensland), John James (NSW), Charles Lachmund (Queensland), Alex Lee-Young (NSW), Will Malajczuk (WA), Nitesh Samuel (NSW), Hayden Schiller (SA), Aryan Sharma (Victoria)

Australia's group stage matches

January 16: Australia beat Ireland by eight wickets

January 20: Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek (6.30pm AEDT)

January 23: Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek (6.30pm AEDT)

Super Six: January 25-February 1

February 3: First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo (6.30pm AEDT)

February 4: Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare (6.30pm AEDT)

February 6: Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare (6.30pm AEDT)