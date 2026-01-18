Perry, Healy reunited in blue for rare NSW domestic appearance

Ellyse Perry will play her first game for NSW since 2019 as she and Australian teammate Alyssa Healy make a rare WNCL appearance this week

Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy have been named in the New South Wales Breakers' squad to meet ACT in back-to-back domestic 50-over matches this week, marking a rare appearance in state colours for the pair.

Perry's appearance in sky blue will be her first since the 2018-19 final, when she helped NSW take out the Women's National League title in her last match before moving to Victoria.

NSW Breakers squad v ACT: Lauren Cheatle (c), Georgia Adams, Sam Bates, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Coyte, Lucy Finn Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Katie Mack, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia Wilson In: Lucy Finn, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry Out: Caoimhe Bray, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua

The 35-year-old made the move back to Sydney during the 2025-26 off-season and was not expected to be available for NSW this season due to Australia's busy schedule and the Women's Premier League in India.

But Perry's withdrawal from the WPL due to personal reasons has left her available for this week's matches in Canberra.

Healy meanwhile will play for NSW for the first time since September 2023.

Like most of her Australian teammates, international duties and the WPL have rendered her unavailable for the WNCL in recent seasons.

However, after the Australian captain - who will retire from all cricket at the end of the 2025-26 season - was overlooked for the Indian league this season, she will get a chance to bid farewell to the Breakers across their next two rounds of matches ahead of her international swansong next month.

NSW will play one more round of matches, against South Australia in Sydney, before the Australian squad congregates for the multi-format series against India.

Fellow Aussie stars Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield are unavailable as they continue their WPL commitments in India, while Caoimhe Bray (back) and Hannah Darlington (knee) were not considered due to injury. Erin Burns remains unavailable while on parental leave.

04:19 Play video Alyssa Healy's greatest knock: Re-living 170 in the World Cup final

The squad includes young allrounder Lucy Finn, who impressed in her debut season for Sydney Thunder earlier in the summer and who would become NSW Breaker No.277 if selected. Katie Mack is in line to earn her 100th WNCL cap when the side takes the field on Thursday.

Both Tuesday's and Thursday's matches at Canberra's EPC Solar Park get underway at 10am AEDT can be seen live on Kayo and cricket.com.au.

This week's other WNCL action will see Queensland host South Australia, whose ranks could include Aussies Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath, with squads yet to be confirmed.

WNCL 2025-26 standings