Stronger Smith realistic on Cup call up, all-in on Olympic dream

Steve Smith credits his shift to opening the batting and a focus on strength training as catalysts for his stunning BBL form

Steve Smith believes the "ship has sailed" on his potential involvement in next month's T20 World Cup but has restated his ambition to feature for Australia at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Smith has blasted 173 runs at a strike-rate of 176.53 in three Big Bash matches these past eight days but despite having stated his long-term ambition to continue with the national side, hasn't turned out in a T20I in almost 12 months.

The 36-year-old was omitted from Australia's World Cup preliminary squad but his stunning form has led to suggestions he could be a more-than-useful inclusion in the group, particularly on the subcontinent, where his excellence against spin is another factor in his favour.

"Of course, I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments, but I think that ship's sailed," Smith said about the World Cup after his 54 on Sunday helped seal Sydney Sixers' place in the BBL|15 finals with victory over the Brisbane Heat.

"I reckon they've got two opening batters who are doing pretty well. So I'm relaxed, doing what I can here and having some fun."

With captain Mitch Marsh and Ashes hero Travis Head entrenched as openers in the T20I set-up, Smith has taken a longer view in terms of his T20 ambition, setting his sights on the Los Angeles Olympics in two-and-a-half years.

Nowadays based in New York City when he's not playing cricket, Smith has focused on strength training at different times in a bid to clear the ropes more regularly in short-format cricket. The results with the Sixers in the BBL have been quite remarkable; in line with a shift to opener, he has pummelled four hundreds – the most in KFC BBL history – and four fifties in just 12 innings, averaging 94.13 and striking at 173.50.

"I'm trying to get a bit stronger and hit the ball a little bit further," he said. "I've got to try and keep up with some of the guys that hit the ball a mile.

"But honestly, I don't think a lot's changed. I've had the opportunity now to open the batting, (and) starting with two (fielders) out, it kind of suits me – I hit the ball to some unique areas, and it's nice to bat up top, like most people want to do.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool."

Smith has also been overlooked by Indian Premier League teams for the past five seasons, with his previous role in the Australian side – a middle-order 'Mr Fix It' – not necessarily aligning with the explosive scoring rates trending in the contemporary game.

Yet his switch to opening for the Sixers has emphatically shown he is capable of the latter as well, and may well have left the national selection door ajar for the Olympics he is targeting – at which point he will be 39.

"All I can do is just keep scoring runs wherever I play," he said. "I stopped playing one-day cricket to play a few more franchise (tournaments) so I can play this format more and get in the rhythm of the game.

"It can be tough sometimes when play three games and then go away and play another three games in six months' time, so to be able to play some consistent games and just get the rhythm of the game, that's pretty important."

