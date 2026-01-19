Connolly tipped to bounce in BBL finals

Currently on a hot streak with the ball, the allrounder is seen as a key weapon for the ladder-leading Scorchers as they look to claim their third BBL title in the space of five years

Cooper Connolly is being backed to return to top form in the finals ahead of the Perth Scorchers' blockbuster Qualifier showdown with the Sydney Sixers in Perth.

Connolly has become a surprise opening-over weapon with the ball this BBL season, snaring 13 wickets across the campaign at an average of 15.38.

In Saturday night's six-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars, Connolly dismissed both Tom Rogers and Joe Clarke, meaning he has now taken five first-over wickets this season.

Out of the top 10 wicket-takers this campaign, Connolly boasts the best average and economy (6.66), with his left-arm spin proving hard to handle.

But his batting has fallen away following a bright start to the campaign.

Connolly started with impressive scores of 59 and 77, putting him well on track to match or beat last season's tally of 351 runs that came at an average of 50.14.

But since then he has only managed 61 runs in his past eight knocks, dropping his season average to 19.7.

His past six innings have been particularly low, returning scores of 2, 18, 0, 3, 0 and 4.

Star Scorchers paceman Jhye Richardson says the team are backing Connolly to rebound strongly in the finals.

"I think he just needs to trust himself. The runs will come," Richardson said.

"He's too good not to get a couple of scores. He just needs to be confident and back himself.

"And I think Coops just needs to remember that he's still influencing the game for us.

"I know he's not getting the runs that he would like, but he's still having a really big impact (with the ball)."

The Scorchers (7-3) still finished on top of the ladder, with the likes of Finn Allen, Mitch Marsh, Aaron Hardie and Ashton Turner all playing match-winning knocks this season.

Josh Inglis and Laurie Evans are also part of what is arguably the strongest batting line-up of the league.

Connolly is confident the runs will soon flow for him.

"Three weeks ago I was hitting them nicely and I still feel like I'm hitting the ball nicely," said Connolly, who was the joint BBL player-of-the-season last campaign alongside Glenn Maxwell.

"It's just a game of T20 cricket – sometimes you get out and have a few low scores.

"I'm looking forward to Tuesday and hopefully putting on a show."

A top of 39 degrees is forecast for Perth, meaning stifling conditions will greet the players when the match begins at 4.30pm local time.

The Sixers would have missed the finals if they had lost to Brisbane at the Gabba, but their five-wicket win rocketed them to second spot.

Star Test duo Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc loom as keys to the Sixers' title hopes.

Smith has cracked scores of 54, 100 and 19 not out since completing his Ashes duties, while Starc snared 4-35 against the Heat on Monday night.

The winner of the Scorchers-Sixers match will earn direct entry into Sunday's grand final, with the loser to host a must-win Challenger match on Friday against either Hobart or the Melbourne Stars.

The Hurricanes and Stars lock horns in a Knockout encounter at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday night.

