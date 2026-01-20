Sixers opt to bowl in star-studded, sweltering Qualifier

Aussie stars Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh line up in the Qualifier for a spot in the BBL|15 Final

Mitchell Starc will line up for his first Big Bash finals match since BBL|03 as his Sydney Sixers elected to bowl in tonight's KFC BBL|15 Qualifier at Optus Stadium.

Sixers teammate Steve Smith also returns to BBL finals action for the first time in three seasons, while national T20 captain Mitch Marsh last played a final for the Scorchers in their BBL|11 triumph.

Scorchers XI: Mitch Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman Sixers XI: Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc

All those matches were Scorchers-Sixers fixtures, and the two Big Bash powerhouses renew their fierce rivalry when they kick off the BBL|15 finals series tonight.

Sixers skipper Moises Henriques had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the bat flip despite an afternoon start and the temperature currently nudging 40C in Perth.

His side have brought in off-spinning allrounder Ben Manenti to replace overseas star Sam Curran, who has departed the tournament for national duties with England taking on Sri Lanka from Thursday as they build up to next month's T20 World Cup.

The home side has also made one change as captain Ashton Turner lost a ninth bat flip for the season, forcing the Scorchers to bat first.

Speedster Brody Couch comes into the XI at the expense of leg-spinner Luke Holt.

"I actually don't mind (batting first)," Marsh said pre-match on the Fox Cricket broadcast.

"A bit of heat around (and) I think the wicket looks the best we've had, really thin grass and a bit more what we're used to here.

"We've batted beautifully this whole tournament so hopefully we can put on a big score."

The winner of tonight's Qualifier goes straight through to the Final, which they will also host next Sunday, while the loser will get another crack at qualifying against either Hobart Hurricanes or Melbourne Stars.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Tuesday, January 20, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Ninja Stadium (Wednesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout, TBC (Friday, January 23, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger, TBC (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings