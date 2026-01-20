Quiet night for Aussie stars as WPL play-off chase hits logjam

The Australian WPL contingent took a back seat during Tuesday night's matches as the tournament begins to tighten

Four Women's Premier League teams are locked together chasing two places after Delhi Capitals beat defending champions Mumbai Indians, a reverse result to last year's final, by seven wickets.

The pair now have four points, as do Ash Gardner's Gujarat Giants and Meg Lanning's UP Warriorz, though Mumbai have played a game more (six), and have two remaining of the regular season.

Six points clear of them all are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the team of Grace Harris and Georgia Voll, their play-off spot already sealed, and automatic qualification for the final all-but certain.

The match in Vadodara was one of the few in the tournament in which Australians played a peripheral role. Delhi's Lucy Hamilton bowled four wicketless overs for 36 - which was at least an improvement on the teenager's debut on Saturday when she bowled 20 balls for 37, though she did hit a pacy 36 then.

For Indians the in-form Nicola Carey made 12 off 11 balls then saw her only over hit for 13. The allrounder soon left the field and did not bowl again raising fears of an injury.

Leggie Alana King is yet to make her Delhi debut as is quick Milly Illingworth for Indians.

Instead the key roles were played by South African Lizelle Lee (46 runs from 28 balls) and India's Jeminah Rodrigues (51no off 37) as Delhi chased down Mumbai's 5-154 with seven wickets and one over to spare.

Lee's compatriot Marizanne Kapp took one for eight off four overs to stifle Mumbai whose main innings was a 45-ball 65no by English veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt. She was supported by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (41 off 33). Shree Charani took 3-33.

WPL 2026 standings