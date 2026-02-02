All the kits for Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as they drop

As the 20-team tournament draws near, we've collected all the playing kits revealed so far

The tenth edition of the ICC Men's World Cup is set to be a cricketing carnival with 20 teams to bring in their colours to the competition in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7.

Australia | Afghanistan | Canada | England | India | Ireland | Italy | Namibia | Nepal | Netherlands | New Zealand | Oman | Pakistan | Scotland | Sri Lanka | South Africa | UAE | USA | West Indies | Zimbabwe

Australia

Yet to be officially revealed ... but Mitch Marsh's men will be wearing the dark green kit seen during the home and away T20I matches this past summer - as seen below on Marcus Stoinis - but with ICC logo branding and the nation's name replacing the shirt-front sponsor.

Afghanistan

The first of many blue kits to feature in this list, Afghanistan have produced a lovely kit, with a nice hype reel revealing the origins of the kit to go with it.

Canada

'Cold never looked this bold' was the marketing catch-cry. The black kit with red shoulders actualy features a maple leaf outline pattern in white across the shirt front, but in reality, as seen from their warm-up match on Monday, that is almost impossible to identify unless looking up close.

England

A very busy red, collarless kit featuring three leaping lions.

India

Co-hosts India have gone for vertical stripes in shades of blue, made up of a tiny checkered pattern, with orange under the arms and the three stripes of kit maker Adidas across the shoulders. The below marketing image closely resembles but is not exactly what the team will wear at the T20 World Cup, where there will be no shirt-front sponsor, and the ICC's tournament logo must feature.

Ireland

The Giant's Causeway, from the north coast of Northern Ireland is the motif featured on the playing kit for this tournament, with dark green sleeves and crashing waves, or perhaps swirling wisps that evoke a certain leprechaun mischief.

Italy

In the T20 World Cup for the first time ever, of course the Italians have produced a stylish kit. The classic Azzurro features a pattern inspired by Renaissance period floral designs.

Namibia

The eagle motif is difficult to spot but it is there, flying across the chest of the cricketers from the African nation.

Nepal

Everest features prominently on the front of the red and blue kit.

Netherlands

Orange is the new black in this kit presented by Gray-Nicholls, with a tulip-inspired print

New Zealand

Yet to be revealed but, like Australia, the Black Caps are expected to wear the same T20 kit used in their home summer - as pictured below, which is a striking design featuring the Silver Fern in blue. The official kit will of course carry the ICC logo and country name replacing the shirt-front sponsor.

Oman

Inspired by the Hajar Mountains with its pattern across the front, Oman have a largely red kit with burts of green and white.

Pakistan

After beating Australia in the third T20I in Lahore, six tracksuited players gathered on a red carpert on the Gadaffi Stadium outfield for a broadcast reveal of their official playing kit, theatrically unzipping to show off the new strip that is green, with slashes of dark green.

There is a new flourish, however, with the face of a markhor pictured on the bottom left flank of the kit. The markhor, a mountain goat that thrives in steep, rocky terrain, is the official national animal of Pakistan, known for its large corkscrew-shaped horns.

Scotland

A last-minute invite to replace Bangladesh has left Scotland scrambling to be ready for a tournament they had expected to miss. "If we've got kits, that's a bonus. If not, you might see us in our regular Cricket Scotland playing kits," Cricket Scottland CEO Trudy Lindblade told the BBC, and that was the case in their warm-up match against Afghanistan on Monday.

Sri Lanka

Yellow on the front, blue on the sleeves and the back for the co-host nation. Manufacturer Moose got ahead of criticism of the kit by captioning their Instagram reveal with: "Not every jersey is meant to be loved at first glance - some are meant to be understood".

South Africa

Yet to be revealed

UAE

Bold golden lettering and details to represent sand dunes across the front of a deep blue kit for the men representing the Emirates.

USA

Stars and stripes in a red, white and very dark blue kit for the United States team.

West Indies

Yellow palm tree leaves drape across the traditional West Indies maroon, with just a hint of light blue.

Zimbabwe

Yet to be revealed

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: v Ireland, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (8:30pm AEDT)

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video