LIVE: Rain delays start of BBL Knockout in Hobart

Rain has delayed the start of the BBL|15 Knockout in Hobart

Hobart's fickle weather has delayed the start of tonight's do-or-die Knockout final between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

The bat flip is yet to take place at Ninja Stadium with rain teeming down in the Tasmanian capital and full covers over both the wicket block and bowler's run ups.

The weather bureau's radar shows a huge band of rain is currently sitting over eastern Tasmania, which is slowly moving towards the coast.

Should no play be possible in Hobart tonight, the Hurricanes will progress to Friday's Challenger against Sydney Sixers at the SCG as the higher ranked team. The winner that match will secure a spot in the KFC BBL|15 Final in Perth.

Veteran Stars quick Peter Siddle, speaking on Channel Seven five minutes after the first ball was due to be bowled, said the rain had just started to get heavier.

"The ground drains really well … we just need it to stop, which by all reports it's going to," he said.

Reigning champions Hobart will be forced into at least two changes for the Knockout when a bat flip takes place, with captain Nathan Ellis ruled out through injury and English allrounder Rehan Ahmed having departed for national duties.

Ellis is understood to have picked up a minor hamstring niggle in last Wednesday's loss to Brisbane Heat, which saw his side drop out of the top two and miss out on a double chance in the finals.

Veteran paceman Jackson Bird and batter Charlie Wakim have been brought into the Hurricanes squad to face the Stars, while Ben McDermott will lead the side in Ellis' absence.

The Stars meanwhile named an unchanged squad of 14 for the Knockout as they seek to win their first BBL finals match in six years.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Ninja Stadium (Wednesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v winner of Knockout, SCG (Friday, January 23, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Perth Scorchers v winner of Challenger, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

