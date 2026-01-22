Perth allrounder reaps the rewards of consistency

Aaron Hardie has enjoyed arguably the finest season of his BBL career so far

It's on the shoulders of players like Aaron Hardie that the Perth Scorchers have built their BBL|15 campaign upon.

The allrounder's consistent contributions with both bat and ball saw him rewarded with a spot in the middle order of the Official BBL|15 Team of the Tournament, fitting snugly between Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis at No.5.

He has taken a career-high 11 wickets at a strike rate of 16.3, coupled with 334 runs at a strike rate of 147.13 from 11 matches this season, and notes the sense of completeness his returns have given him as his Scorchers prepare for Sunday’s final.

"To be able to put together a season with the bat and the ball is probably something that I haven't really done in the past, whether it's been physically or just with the team dynamics," Hardie said on Thursday.

"It's been great AT (captain Ashton Turner) has been able to throw the ball to me a bit more this year, that's been awesome.

"I certainly pride myself on my batting and the ability to go up and down the order as well, so it's been great to be able to play different roles and contribute throughout the whole game and throughout the whole season. That's been really special."

Hardie has made useful contributions in most of his 11 games this season, highlighted by his career-best 94no against the Hurricanes in Hobart on New Year's Day.

He has also taken wickets in eight matches, bowling significantly more deliveries (180) than in any other BBL campaign since BBL|10 (264).

A member of the Scorchers last title success in BBL|12, Hardie knows what it feels like to triumph on the big stage. He is amongst friends, too, given the bevy of big-game experience shared by his Perth teammates.

"You certainly walk out a bit taller when you're batting with the likes of Mitch Marsh and Finn Allen at the other end.

"In the past, we've been really successful at home (so) it's been really great to be able to go over east this year and put those big totals on the board. Our batting group continues to learn and continues to grow.

"I think we're starting to play some really good cricket at home again so that’s a great sign leading up to Sunday."

The Scorchers continue to draw big crowds to Perth Stadium, and a full house is all-but certain for Sunday's decider after an initial release of tickets was exhausted in little more than 30 mintues.

It's something the players don’t take for granted, especially when the team is on top, as the Scorchers were with the ball against the Sydney Sixers last Tuesday night.

"Cooper Connolly mentioned just to take a moment and have a look around," Hardie reflected. "I think we had 38,000 in again.

"There are those small totals when we're defending, sometimes that's when things get the most heated out there, because the crowd is going crazy for dot balls. You look around (and) you're like, 'What are they cheering? Oh, they're just cheering that we got another dot ball!'. It's really cool to be a part of it."

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, SCG (Friday, January 23, 7:15pm AEDT)

Final: Perth Scorchers v winner of Challenger, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7:15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7:15pm AEDT) is available for the Final