Babar to return for Pakistan against Aussies

The T20 superstar will return to international cricket in the coming days

Babar Azam has retained his place in Pakistan's T20 squad to face Australia in a three-match series in Lahor after his eventful spell in the BBL.

Azam endured an under-par season after his much-trumpeted signing for the Sydney Sixers, making 202 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of just 103.06.

Apart from a match winning half-century against the Melbourne Renegades, the 31-year-old struggled for consistency and never found the fluency that has made him an all-time great for Pakistan.

His spell at the Sixers, who went on to reach the BBL final on Friday following his national recall, will most be remembered for his show of displeasure when teammate Steve Smith kept him away from strike in the Sydney Smash against the Thunder.

But Smith noted on Friday that Azama was "great to have around the group ... he'll be missed."

With an ODI record of 6501 runs and 20 centuries at an average of 53.72, Babar was always set to be retained by his national team, and he'll have a chance to return to his best in the three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 29 and 31 and February 1.

These matches will be key warm-ups before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka that starts on February 7.

Pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi will be back from injury too after his own BBL adventure with the Brisbane Heat was cut short when he suffered a knee ligament injury.

But Pakistan's selectors have continued to ignore Haris Rauf despite the quick's 20 wickets for Melbourne Stars in the BBL. The experienced 32-year-old hasn't played a T20 international since the Asia Cup in the UAE last year.

Wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay, who made an impressive T20 debut against Sri Lanka this month, has retained his place in the squad, while the hosts have also plumped for spinners Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz in their 16-man squad.

Afridi is joined by Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf as their pace options.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Qantas T20I tour of Pakistan 2026

First T20I: January 29, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10pm AEDT (4pm PKT)

Second T20I: January 31, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10pm AEDT (4pm PKT)

Third T20I: February 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10pm AEDT (4pm PKT)

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa