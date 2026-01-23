Skipper powers India to T20 win over Black Caps

After an early struggle, India's middle order steadied the ship to ensure victory over New Zealand

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has made a timely return to form ahead of their T20 World Cup defence ‍as he and Ishan Kishan smashed rapid half-centuries to secure a seven-wicket victory over ​New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur

The thrilling batter, known as SKY to his adoring fans, hammered an unbeaten ⁠82 after playing second fiddle to Kishan, who'd led the way with a blistering 76 as India chased down a target of 209 with 28 balls to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Put in to bat on Friday, New Zealand posted what looked a difficult target after reaching 6-208, with captain Mitchell Santner top-scoring ‌on 47no.

India had rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and decided not to ‍risk spin-bowling allrounder Axar Patel, who suffered a thumb injury in the first match.

New Zealand then began briskly against India's depleted attack before openers Devon Conway (19) and Tim Seifert (24) fell in successive overs.

Rachin Ravindra (44) smashed four ​sixes and two fours in his 26-ball ‌blitz before falling to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who also got rid of the in-form Glenn Phillips (19).

Santner ​and Zak Foulkes, who made 15 not out, took New Zealand past ‍the 200-mark.

India wobbled in their chase, losing Sanju Samson in the first over while fellow opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a first-ball duck in ​the ​next.

But Kishan counter-attacked in a spectacular ​manner, hitting four sixes and 11 fours ​in his 32-ball knock.

Between them, Kishan, who steamrolled to 50 off 21 balls -- the fastest T20 half-century for India against New Zealand -- and Yadav put on 122 in just 48 balls. When their partnership had reached 100, Yadav had only contributed 19.

"I don't know what Ishan had in the afternoon for lunch but I have never seen someone batting that way at 2-6 and ending the powerplay on 60-odd," Yadav said.

"I was angry he wasn't giving me strike in the powerplay -- but I was able to get a hold of the conditions."

Suryakumar's first half-century in 24 T20 Internationals, stretching back to October 2024, was not a chanceless affair, the India captain being dropped three times on 43, 64 and 70, including once by his New Zealand counterpart Santner.

But he made the Black Caps pay dearly as he finished up racing to 82no off just 37 balls, with nine fours and four sixes.

Shivam Dube made 36 not out off 18 balls in a dominant batting display by the hosts.

The teams now move to Guwahati for the ‍third match on Sunday.