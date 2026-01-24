Renegades re-sign big-hitting opener

Josh Brown starred for the Renegades in both the Melbourne Derbies of BBL|15

Power hitter Josh Brown has committed to remain with the Melbourne Renegades a further two years.

The opener, who joined the Renegades in BBL|14, will call the club home until at least the end of BBL|17.

A relatively late bloomer, Brown made a bright start to his BBL career with the Brisbane Heat back in BBL|12 before moving to Melbourne at the end of 2024.

"It's been awesome at the Renegades," Brown said.

"I've really felt at home here and looking forward to what we can accomplish as a club.

"I love the way we play and I'm pumped to stick around for the next couple of years."

Brown notched two half-centuries in BBL|15, maintaining a strike rate above 150 for the third season running. His 311 runs ensured he led the Gades' batters, with a high score of 84 against the Stars in the first Melbourne derby of the summer.

02:39 Play video Brown's boisterous knock sets up Gades' chase

"Josh gives us real punch at the top," Renegades General Manager Rosengarten said.

"When he gets going, he can accelerate a batting innings like few can."

Brown is the latest in a string of contract renewals to hit the headlines as BBL|15 draws to its conclusion.

The Melbourne Stars announced key trio Sam Harper (two years), Hilton Cartwright (two years) and Peter Siddle (one year) will all saddle up in green again, while Sydney Thunder skipper David Warner has recommitted to the club for BBL|16.

Clubs have 10 roster spots they are permitted to fill prior to a league contracting embargo that begins at 5pm AEDT on Tuesday, January 27.

The Player Movement Window, where players can be traded and eligible free agents move to new clubs, then begins the following day at 9am.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

Final: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings