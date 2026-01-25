Aussies steamroll Proteas to keep hot U19 World Cup form rolling

Four wins from four matches now as Australia's quicks did serious damage once again

Australia's bowlers have fired again at the Under 19 World Cup, bowling out South Africa for 118 on route to a comprehensive six-wicket victory.

New ball pairing Charles Lachmund (3-29) and Will Byrom (2-16) blasted out the Proteas' top order after captain Oliver Peake won the toss and chose to bowl at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

A horror Powerplay saw the South Africans lose 4-37, with in-form batter and top-scorer Jason Rowles gone for six in the seventh over.

From there, SA couldn't recover, with only three players making double figures, the best of which was Paul James' 34 from 60 balls.

Even the Australian fielding had plenty of highlights, with Jayden Draper's direct-hit from side on ending Jorich van Schalkwyk's innings.

James was the last to fall as Aryan Sharma (2-27) picked up his second wicket, with Australia bowling out their opponents in the 33rd over.

Although the Aussies lost Will Malajczuk (four) early in the chase, they were never threatened thanks largely to the composure of No.3 Steven Hogan (43).

It took a superb piece of catching from Armaan Manack to dismiss the dangerous Malajczuk in the third over, but the Australians ensured they wouldn't lose quick wickets like their opponents did in the previous innings.

Frontline quicks JJ Basson (3-41) and Bayanda Majola (1-23) toiled hard for South Africa but they didn't have enough runs to defend.

Hogan looked certain to guide his side home but chipped a simple catch to midwicket with only 25 runs left to get.

Steven Hogan and Oliver Peake cross paths in the middle // Getty

Alex Lee-Young (21no) and Draper (21no) got Australia over the line with six wickets in hand and a massive 103 balls to spare.

Australia now take on West Indies in Harare on Wednesday in their final match of the Super Sixes, with their spot in the semi-finals all but guaranteed.

Australia's U19 World Cup fixtures

Jan 16: Australia beat Ireland by 8 wickets

Jan 20: Australia beat Japan by 8 wickets

Jan 23: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets

Super Sixes, Jan 25: Australia beat South Africa by 6 wickets

Super Sixes, Jan 29: Australia v West Indies, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Feb 3: First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Feb 4: Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Feb 6: Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c, VIC), Kasey Barton (NSW), William Byrom (NSW), Naden Cooray (NSW), Jayden Draper (QLD), Steven Hogan (QLD), Thomas Hogan (ACT), Ben Gordon (QLD), John James (NSW), Charles Lachmund (QLD), Alex Lee-Young (NSW), Will Malajczuk (WA), Nitesh Samuel (NSW), Hayden Schiller (SA), Aryan Sharma (VIC)

All matches start 6:30pm AEDT, and broadcast exclusively live on Prime Video