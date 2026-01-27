Big Bash Deadline Day live: Maxwell's call on playing future

Stay up to date with the latest Big Bash re-signings ahead of the contracting embargo and player movement window

A flurry of contract announcements are expected today ahead of the Big Bash League's annual contracting embargo period and player movement window takes effect, with some major names expected to become free agents.

Following the Perth Scorchers win in BBL|15 on Sunday night, clubs have until 5pm today to fill up to 10 spots on their list for BBL|16 next summer.

Now in its second year, the player movement window, which begins at 9am on Wednesday, allows clubs to sign an eligible free agent or trade players and draft picks with other teams. They are not permitted to re-sign or extend an existing player during the period.