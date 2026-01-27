Kane Richardson calls time on BBL career

T20 World Cup winner and Big Bash great Kane Richardson has called time on his professional career after 17 seasons

Big Bash great Kane Richardson has announced his retirement from professional cricket following a decorated 17-year career at the top level.

Richardson, who was part of Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup-winning squad, finishes his BBL career as the competition's fifth highest men's wicket-taker with 142 scalps across 15 seasons with the Strikers, Renegades and Sixers.

A veteran of 25 ODI and 36 T20 international caps for Australia, the fast bowler was part of the Renegades' title win in BBL|08.

Richardson (centre) in the middle of the World Cup win celebrations // ICC/Getty

Richardson began his T20 career with South Australia in the original state-based Big Bash competition in 2009 and made his Strikers debut in the club's first game of BBL|01.

He played 36 matches for the Strikers across six seasons before transferring to the Renegades in BBL|07. He remains the most prolific Renegades men's bowler in the competition's history with 104 wickets in 80 matches.

The 34-year-old has battled several injuries in recent years and finished his career as a Sydney Sixer in BBL|15, playing two games in his final season.

Richardson made the announcement via his Instagram page on Monday. He also played 34 first-class matches, taking 102 wickets, as well as 98 List A appearances for 153 wickets.

His 201-match T20 career took him all over the world with stints in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Pune Warriors, as well as playing in England with Kent and Birmingham Phoenix, and Dubai Capitals in the UAE.

"My friend has played his last game of professional cricket; 18 years in the game, wouldn't be the person I am without him," close mate Adam Zampa posted to his own Instagram account shortly after Richardson's announcement.