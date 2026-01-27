Full squads: How each club's list is shaping up for BBL|16

Keep up to date with all the player movements across the off-season as the eight clubs turn their attention to BBL|16 next summer

Strikers | Heat | Hurricanes | Renegades | Stars | Scorchers | Sixers | Thunder

The season may have only just wrapped up with Perth Scorchers sealing a record-extending sixth title in KFC BBL|15, but list managers have already turned to focus to how their club is shaping up for next season.

Now in its second year, a nine-day player movement window kicks off at 9am (AEDT) on Wednesday, January 28 and runs to 5pm, Thursday, February 5.

After a league-wide contracting embargo commenced on Tuesday, January 27, the window allows clubs to sign eligible free agents or trade players and draft picks with other teams. They are not permitted to re-sign or extend an existing player during the period.

Only domestic players, including Cricket Australia marquee supplementary listed players (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc), part of a BBL club roster whose contract expired at the end of BBL|15, are considered an eligible free agent.

Local replacement players signed during BBL|15 are also part of the free agency pool for the first time this year.

Overseas recruits whose contracts have expired are ineligible for contracting during the window.

The Thunder's Sam Billings is the only direct overseas signing still contracted for next season, with the remaining seven clubs able to sign an overseas player prior to the BBL|16 Draft when the contracting embargo is lifted.

A club may have up to 10 men's players on their BBL list prior to the player movement window, and 12 at its completion, with no further contracting activity permitted, domestic or international, until the lifting of the embargo.

Check out below how each club's list is placed right now:

Adelaide Strikers

Head coach: Tim Paine Contracted for BBL|16: Alex Carey (contracted until BBL|17), Mackenzie Harvey (BBL|16), Thomas Kelly (BBL|16), Lloyd Pope (BBL|16), Jason Sangha (BBL|16), Liam Scott (BBL|16), Matt Short (BBL|17), Tom Straker (BBL|16), Henry Thorton (BBL|16), Jerrssis Wadia (BBL|17) Eligible free agents: Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Alex Ross Uncontracted: Hassan Ali (Pakistan), Jamie Overton (England), Luke Wood (England), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mumbai-born allrounder allrounder Jerrssis Wadia became one of the stories of BBL|15 after a breakout performance against the Heat and he's been rewarded with a full contract in BBL|16 after being signed as a replacement player. He was part of a trio of re-signings for the Strikers on deadline day with versatile batter Mackenzie Harvey and speedster Henry Thornton earning one-year extensions.

Aussie superstar Travis Head is again out of contract after signing his own one-year deal for BBL|15. Head is a Striker through and through, it's just whether the jam-packed international schedule will allow him to play for the club, having not played in the past three seasons due to his Australian commitments.

Test teammate Alex Carey is locked in for another two seasons, as is captain Matt Short. But Chris Lynn, the BBL's all-time leading run-scorer, is facing an uncertain future after his fourth consecutive one-year deal with the Strikers expired at the end of the season.

Brisbane Heat

Head coach: Johan Botha Contracted for BBL|16: Xavier Bartlett (BBL|18), Max Bryant (BBL|18), Lachlan Hearne (BBL|16), Spencer Johnson (BBL|17), Matt Kuhnemann (BBL|16), Nathan McSweeney (BBL|16), Matthew Renshaw (BBL|17), Callum Vidler (BBL|16), Hugh Weibgen (BBL|17), Jack Wildermuth (BBL|16) Eligible free agents: Tom Balkin, Paddy Dooley, Liam Haskett, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Wood Uncontracted: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Tom Alsop (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Recent Test retiree Usman Khawaja is a Big Bash free agent after he wasn't one of the 10 players contracted by the Heat before the embargo. Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was the 10th player re-signed by the club prior to the player movement window, adding another year to his deal which now expires at the end of BBL|16.

Test paceman Michael Neser is also out of contract, as is Australian teammate Marnus Labuschagne after signing a one-year deal last August to bring up a decade in teal in BBL|15. Xavier Bartlett has three years to go on his contract, while Spencer Johnson has two, with the Heat showing a clear focus on youth for their 10 permitted roster spots prior to the embargo, with Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen and Max Bryant all locked in to return in BBL|16.

Hobart Hurricanes

Head coach: Jeff Vaughan Contracted for BBL|15: Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|17), Tim David (BBL|16), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Billy Stanlake (BBL|16), Matthew Wade (BBL|16), Jake Weatherald (BBL|16), Beau Webster (BBL|17) Eligible free agents: Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird, Hugo Burdon, Iain Carlisle, Will Prestwidge, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Mac Wright Uncontracted: Rehan Ahmed (England), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Chris Jordan (England)

The Hurricanes had their list in order well before the start of the BBL|15 season when they added another year to Matthew Wade's deal through to the end of BBL|16. Star batter Tim David was also locked away until the end of BBL|16 after attracting plenty of interest when he was a free agent last year. Also signing batter Jake Weatherald and towering quick Billy Stanlake to two-year deals gave them their 10 way back in June last year.

Opener Tim Ward is out of contract and could attract interest after a breakout 200-run season, with emerging fast bowlers Marcus Bean, Iain Carlisle and Will Prestwidge also free agents. The trio found it tough to break into the XI this season due to Hobart's stacked pace attack led by captain Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith, who are both locked away until the end of BBL|17. English allrounder Chris Jordan's two-year deal is up with the club able to re-sign him as their overseas direct signing after the embargo lifts in a few months' time or they could also choose to go into a different direction.

The core of the BBL|14 champions' batting line-up is also secure with Tim David, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Wade, Mitch Owen, Weatherald and Beau Webster returning in BBL|16. Mac Wright, who made his return from an ACL rupture in BBL|15, enters the free agency pool.

Melbourne Renegades

Head coach: Cameron White Contracted for BBL|15: Jason Behrendorff (contracted until BBL|17), Josh Brown (BBL|17), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|16), Ollie Peake (BBL|17), Tom Rogers (BBL|16), Will Sutherland (BBL|17) Eligible free agents: Michael Archer, Sam Elliott, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Will Salzmann, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Spoors, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa Uncontracted: Hassan Khan (Pakistan), Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Andrew Tye (retired)

Australian white-ball star Adam Zampa is a free agent, and his Renegades future is uncertain after his three-year deal expired at the end of the season. Zampa is prepared to explore his options with it understood as many as four rival clubs showing interest in the leg-spinner.

The Renegades secured big-hitting opener Josh Brown with a two-year contract extension a few days before the embargo and fast bowler Tom Rogers has added an extra season to his deal after missing their entire BBL|15 campaign following shoulder surgery.

Test spinner Nathan Lyon is a free agent having not played a single game for the club during his three-year contract due to his international commitments. Gurinder Sandhu, BBL|15's joint leading wicket-taker during the regular season with 18, is also out of contract, as are fast bowlers Fergus O'Neill and Sam Elliott, the latter who is attracting a bit of interest after finishing the season strong with a career-best four-wicket haul against eventual BBL|15 champions Perth Scorchers.

Melbourne Stars

Head coach: Peter Moores Contracted for BBL|15: Austin Anlezark (contracted until BBL|16), Hilton Cartwright (BBL|17), Sam Harper (BBL|17), Liam Hatcher (BBL|16), Campbell Kellaway (BBL|17), Glenn Maxwell (BBL|17), Tom Rogers (BBL|16), Peter Siddle (BBL|16), Marcus Stoinis (BBL|16), Mitch Swepson (BBL|17) Eligible free agents: Scott Boland, Blake Macdonald, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Aryan Sharma, Mark Steketee, Tom Whitney Uncontracted: Joe Clarke (England), Tom Curran (England), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Sam Hain (England)

The Stars left it late but but champion allrounder Glenn Maxwell is secure until the end of BBL|17 after agreeing to terms for another two seasons, the mercurial allrounder knocking back big money offers from rivals to stay loyal to the club.

The 37-year-old headlined a flurry of Stars re-signings prior to the contracting deadline, with reigning BBL player of the tournament Sam Harper, allrounder Hilton Cartwright and emerging left-hander Campbell Kellaway all putting pen to paper for another two seasons.

Veteran Peter Siddle will play on past the age of 42 following another excellent season, with young quick Austin Anlezark to benefit from his guidance after also adding another year to his contract.

Captain Marcus Stoinis has another season to go on his three-year deal, while Mitch Swepson has two after joining the club during last year's player movement window. The leg-spinner bowled superbly in his debut season with the Stars, taking eight wickets and conceding just 7.30 runs per over.

Australian Test paceman Scott Boland is out of contract but hasn't played a Big Bash match in the past two seasons, as is Mark Steketee, who missed BBL|15 with a hamstring injury but was their leading wicket-taker the season prior.

Perth Scorchers

Head coach: Adam Voges Contracted for BBL|15: Ashton Agar (contracted until BBL|17), Mahli Beardman (BBL|16), Cooper Connolly (BBL|16), Aaron Hardie (BBL|17), Mitch Marsh (BBL|17), Lance Morris (BBL|16), Joel Paris (BBL|16), Jhye Richardson (BBL|16), Ashton Turner (BBL|18) Eligible free agents: Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Luke Holt, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli Uncontracted: Finn Allen (New Zealand), Laurie Evans (England), David Payne (England)

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is a free agent after he was unable to agree to terms with the Scorchers prior to the contracting embargo. Not doubt the club would love to get both him and Kiwi blaster Finn Allen back for BBL|16 when the embargo lifts again after they played key roles in the BBL|15 Final win to secure the club's record-extending sixth men's title.

Experienced fast bowler Matt Kelly is another notable name out of contract, as is Brody Couch, who played in the decider against the Sixers. But the Scorchers future is secure with young guns Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson all locked away, as are senior heads Ashton Turner, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar and Joel Paris.

Sydney Sixers

Head coach: Greg Shipperd Contracted for BBL|15: Sean Abbott (contracted until BBL|16), Joel Davies (BBL|16), Ben Dwarshuis (BBL|17), Jack Edwards (BBL|16), Hayden Kerr (BBL|16), Josh Philippe (BBL|16), Lachlan Shaw (BBL|16), Jordan Silk (BBL|17), Steve Smith (BBL|16) Eligible free agents: Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Riley Kingsell, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Jake Scott, Harjas Singh, Mitchell Starc, Charlie Stobo Uncontracted: Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jafer Chohan (England), Sam Curran (England), Kane Richardson (retired)

Sydney Sixers' two-time championship-winning skipper Moises Henriques is out of contract with the 38-year-old yet to agree to terms to play on into a 16th season with the club. Mitchell Starc is another free agent following a sensational Big Bash comeback in the second half of BBL|15 to help the Sixers reach the Final. But the star left-armer's availability will be limited next season with Australia to tour India for five Tests in January immediately following the home summer.

Steve Smith however is signed on for BBL|16, as is the most prolific men's bowler in the competition's history, Sean Abbott. Middle order batter Jordan Silk lost his place in the side towards the end of the season but recently committed to the Sixers until the end of BBL|17. Breakout stars Joel Davies and Lachy Shaw will also be back next season, as will wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, while prolific left-armer Ben Dwarshuis is signed until the end of BBL|17. Veteran batter Daniel Hughes and off-spinners Ben Manenti and Todd Murphy are the other notable free agents.

Sydney Thunder

Head coach: Trevor Bayliss Contracted for BBL|15: Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Matt Gilkes (BBL|17), Chris Green (BBL|16), Ryan Hadley (BBL|17), Sam Konstas (BBL|18), Aidan O'Connor (BBL|16), Daniel Sams (BBL|17), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|16) Eligible free agents: Wes Agar, Charlie Anderson, Tom Andrews, Pat Cummins, Ollie Davies, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras Uncontracted: Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Reece Topley (England), David Willey (England), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

David Warner will play on into his forties with Sydney Thunder after putting pen to paper on a one-year extension for BBL|16. Warner has been in imperious touch since joining the Big Bash full-time following his international retirement and finished the BBL|15 regular season as the competition's leading run-scorer with 433 at an average of 86.60.

The Thunder's second top run-scorer of the season, Matthew Gilkes, will also be back after he and fast bowler Ryan Hadley each re-signed for two years in deals that were announced on deadline day. English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, who signed a three-year deal in 2024, is the only overseas player currently contracted beyond this season, and forms one of the Thunder's 10 list spots filled prior to the player movement window.

Pat Cummins is the biggest name off-contract after again joining the group as a marquee supplementary player, but Australia has a hectic Test schedule next January with a five-Test tour of India immediately following the home summer. Experienced quicks Wes Agar and Nathan McAndrew, as well as senior batter Nic Maddinson, are among the other Thunder free agents.