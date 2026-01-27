In pursuit of the pinnacle: T20 freelancer McDermott's new life

Without a state contract, McDermott is free to play wherever he wishes

Ben McDermott says he's "enjoying the freedom" of being a T20 gun-for-hire after stepping away from his Queensland contract last year.

After eight seasons in Tasmania, McDermott returned to play for his native Queensland in 2023 but after two seasons returned south.

It was a move that McDermott said at the time was about putting his family first and now the 31-year-old has firmly shifted into a new stage of his career.

Without a state contract, he is free to accept shorter-term contracts in various leagues around the world during Australia's summer, like playing in the Hong Kong Sixes before Christmas and linking up with the Royal Falcons in the Malaysian T10 league next week.

"I'm really enjoying the freedom," McDermott told the Unplayable Podcast.

"That's the path that I went down after handing back my contract with Queensland.

"I'm really enjoying the personalised training as well, and going in there and getting what I need, and then coming back and spending some quality time with my family, because the T20 game takes you away for longer periods of time than perhaps a Shield game would."

While McDermott has been one of the major players in Hobart Hurricanes' rise to Big Bash powerhouse over the past two seasons, which included hitting the winning runs in the BBL|14 final, he wants to continue to take his talents overseas.

01:33 Play video McDermott makes merry after early reprieve

He's already played in the Caribbean Premier League, the Pakistan Super League, the Hundred, the T20 Blast, the Sri Lankan Premier League and the SA20, with the right-hander joking he's "trying to tick them all off".

"I'd love to do (the USA's) MLC," McDermott said.

"I'd love to do IPL one day too.

"That's the goal, as well as playing for Australia, that's the pinnacle of T20 cricket.

"But the way that this T20 gig works for me has generally been (that) I come in as a replacement player and try and play a role."

McDermott was brought into the national T20 squad as an injury replacement as recently as October, hinting that he's not completely out of the selectors' plans.

01:03 Play video 'Everyone rates him': McDermott storms back into Aussie squad

For the time being though, McDermott is committed to helping Tasmania win their first bit of 50-over silverware since the 2009-10 season.

The Tigers are unbeaten in five One-Day Cup matches this season, which has all-but-guaranteed that they will host the final on February 28.

McDermott will take the gloves for Tassie in their remaining fixtures, away to WA on February 10 and at home to NSW on February 21.

While not actively pursuing a return to red-ball cricket, McDermott said he would keep the door ajar to playing Sheffield Shield if called on by his adopted state.

One-Day Cup 2025-26 standings