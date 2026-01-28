Retired Test star still hopeful of BBL|16 contract

Three Australia international squad members are among the unsigned players on the Heat's list

Usman Khawaja intends to continue his T20 career next season, and while uncontracted in the BBL his preference is to strike a new deal with the Brisbane Heat.

The 38-year-old, who retired from international cricket at the end of the recent Ashes series after a stellar Test career, is one of 68 uncontracted players who can be signed by rival clubs in the nine-day trade and free agency period, which closes on February 5 at 5pm (AEDT).

Khawaja captained the Heat in the closing stages of the BBL after his Test commitments were completed.

He joins fellow Test stars Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne among unsigned Heat players.

A contract embargo is now in place, which means all clubs are unable to re-sign or extend any existing players on their list until it is lifted.

Non-binding discussions with unsigned players, including Khawaja, can continue but cannot be announced until after the embargo is lifted.

AAP understands that Khawaja, who lives in Brisbane with his young family, would ideally like to re-sign with the Heat once the embargo ends, but is prepared to entertain a move if a deal cannot be struck.

The veteran is set to move into commentary next summer with Fox Cricket, but is still open to playing in other T20 tournaments around the world.

He is also committed to helping the Queensland Bulls win the Sheffield Shield and will continue his first-class career for the rest of this season.

The Bulls are in second position on the ladder and play competition leaders Victoria away in their next match, which starts on February 6 when the Shield resumes.

The Heat had signed 10 of the allotted 12 players before the BBL contract embargo came into play.

While they have nine eligible free agents, as reported by website cricket.com.au, a selection of those players may still play for the Heat next summer.

Brisbane Heat players contracted for BBL|16: Xavier Bartlett (BBL|18), Max Bryant (BBL|18), Lachlan Hearne (BBL|16), Spencer Johnson (BBL|17), Matt Kuhnemann (BBL|16), Nathan McSweeney (BBL|16), Matthew Renshaw (BBL|17), Callum Vidler (BBL|16), Hugh Weibgen (BBL|17), Jack Wildermuth (BBL|16)

Eligible free agents: Tom Balkin, Paddy Dooley, Liam Haskett, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Wood

Uncontracted: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Tom Alsop (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

