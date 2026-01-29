Aussies to blood three debutants in Pakistan series opener

Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards and Matthew Renshaw will play their first T20I for Australia

Australia will unleash three debutants in the series opener against Pakistan, with Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards and Matthew Renshaw all earning their maiden T20I caps.

Travis Head will captain the Aussies when the first T20I begins at 10pm AEDT on Thursday night with Mitch Marsh resting up given he only arrived in the country under 48 hours ago.

Australia XI: Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman Pakistan XI: To be named at the toss

While none of the debutant trio are in the Aussie T20 World Cup squad, injuries to Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis and a managed Glenn Maxwell have granted a superb opportunity to three of the Big Bash's best performers.

Renshaw is listed to bat at four and enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Brisbane Heat, highlighted by a maiden BBL century in a mammoth 258-run chase against Perth Scorchers.

Adding to his 14 Test and three ODI caps, Renshaw will become an all-format international for Australia.

Sydney Sixers allrounder Edwards was a revelation with the ball in BBL|15 and his 19 scalps were the second-most in the competition, behind only Melbourne Stars' Pakistan international Haris Rauf, who wasn't selected for this series.

Edwards burst onto the scene with a One-Day Cup century for New South Wales as an 18-year-old and has progressed up the ranks to captain of the Sheffield Shield side.

And 20-year-old quick Beardman gets his first taste of senior internationals after starring in Australia's successful Under-19 World Cup campaign two years ago. Beardman showed his ability to consistently bowl over 140kph on his way to taking 13 wickets in 11 games for the Scorchers.

This clash is the first of three in Lahore, which the sides will play in the space of four days as they tune up for the World Cup.

Coincidently, three players debuted for Australia in their most recent T20I in Lahore, which was back in 2022. On that night, receiving their first caps were Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne.

Cap No.114 will be presented to Beardman, given the numbers run in alphabetical order in relation to the players' surnames when there are multiple debutants. Edwards will get No.115 and Renshaw No.116.

Australia T20 World Cup squad (provisional): Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Qantas T20I tour of Pakistan 2026

First T20I: January 29, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10pm AEDT (4pm PKT)

Second T20I: January 31, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10pm AEDT (4pm PKT)

Third T20I: February 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10pm AEDT (4pm PKT)

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa