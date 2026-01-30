WA's WNCL fightback continues with captain Chloe's century

Western Australia have notched up four wins in a row to recover from a poor start in the WNCL season

Chloe Piparo's fine century has overshadowed Rachel Trenaman's brilliant ton as Western Australia registered a six-wicket win over Tasmania in the WNCL.

The victory is WA's fourth in a row as they put up a fighting comeback in a tournament they started with as many losses.

Captain Piparo had a memorable trip to Hobart, backing up her 73 off 91 in the first game with a 119 off 118 on Friday to make it two wins in two for the visiting side.

Her steady yet confident knock put WA in complete control of the chase, never allowing Tasmania to create a moment of panic to pull things back. After she ultimately fell in the 43rd over – her exposed off stump removed by young Callie Wilson – the Tigers could at best delay their defeat, which they did to an extent.

Earlier, Trenaman's unbeaten 139 off 146 – a second hundred to extend her remarkable season – had helped Tasmania set a total of 273 to bowl at.

In reply, WA openers Piparo and Maddy Darke (28 off 42) got off to a second strong start in three days. While Darke, the centurion from Wednesday, missed out on this occasion, Bhavi Devchand relished her promotion to one drop by hitting a well-paced 67 off 70.

She made the most of the life given to her on 45 by a drop chance from Trenaman as she combined with Piparo for a mammoth 145-run partnership.

The vastly experienced Heather Graham (25 off 27) got to business straightaway on Devchand's dismissal as the target for WA approached closer rapidly.

But after the set pair was removed in consecutive overs, Mathilda Carmichael (8no off 14) and Chloe Ainsworth (13no off 15) took a watchful approach to tick off the remaining runs, getting home with 14 balls remaining.

Having found themselves on 4-50 two days ago, the Tigers had a template to set aside after electing to bat first, and the opening pair of Trenaman and Ruth Johnston ensured they did.

Trenaman held one end firmly, allowing Johnston (60 off 59) to target the boundaries and put the WA bowlers under pressure straightaway.

Johnston kept going at over a run-a-ball, hitting nine boundaries and a six, until a faint edge to wicketkeeper Darke off Zoe Britcliffe's (2-55) bowling ended her run in the 20th over.

The 111-run opening stand painted a much-improved picture from Wednesday, but while Trenaman kept the scoreboard ticking, none of the batters that followed crossed into the twenties.

The inability of the middle order to convert their starts made the home side leave runs on the table on a Bellerive wicket made to be feasted on, as WA's top order will later show them.

The result has seen WA jump Tasmania on the points table to claim the third spot. They will next travel to Melbourne to take on Victoria on February 16 and 18.

The Tigers will stay at home to host the ACT Meteors in day-night fixtures on February 4 and 6.

WNCL 2025-26 standings