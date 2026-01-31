Cummins out of T20 World Cup, Aussies make two changes

Pat Cummins ruled out due to ongoing back injury as Matt Short also omitted from Australia's final squad of 15

Star quick Pat Cummins will miss Australia's T20 World Cup campaign as he continues to recover from a niggling back injury that has haunted him for more than six months.

Sydney Sixers stalwart Ben Dwarshuis has received a late call-up to Australia's squad, with selectors opting to give up on having Cummins available for the tournament in Sri Lanka and India.

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Ins: Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Renshaw. Outs: Pat Cummins, Matt Short

Former Test opener Matthew Renshaw, who only made his T20 international debut two days ago in Pakistan, has also been included in the revised squad instead of Matt Short.

Short had been included in Australia's provisional squad, which was named at the start of the month, but with a plethora of top order options for the tournament, selectors have opted from middle-order reinforcements in left-hander Renshaw.

Test superstar Steve Smith, who produced an unbelievable cameo for the Sixers late in KFC BBL|15, was overlooked despite pressure to include him.

"With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury, Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late order hitting," Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.

"We believe his ability to swing the ball at good pace along with clever variations will be well suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad.

"Matt (Renshaw) has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat.

"With the top order settled and spin heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle-order support, with Tim David completing his return-to-play program in the early phase of the tournament.

"As a left-hander, he (Renshaw) also offers a point of difference to the middle order batting."

Cummins' only match since the tour of the Caribbean in July was Australia's Ashes-clinching win in Adelaide in December.

With the urn retained, Cummins and the Australian hierarchy decided he would rest with an eye on the T20 World Cup.

But Australia's Test and ODI captain won't take any risks with his body ahead of a monster 2027 that includes a tour of India, an away Ashes, an ODI World Cup, and a possible World Test Championship final.

Australia also have Test series at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand to come in 2026, sandwiched between an away three-match tour of South Africa in September.

Australia will play another two T20 internationals against Pakistan in Lahore, after losing the opening game on Thursday night, before their World Cup opener against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo.

Australia are yet to name any travelling reserves for the tournament.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: v Ireland, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (8:30pm AEDT)

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video