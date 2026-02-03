Davies brothers to reunite in first free agency move of BBL|15

The former Thunder batter becomes a Sixer in the opening deal of the Player Movement Window

Ollie Davies is set to join the Sydney Sixers on a three-year deal after six seasons at the Sydney Thunder, signalling the first move of this year's Player Movement Window.

The 25-year-old batter only featured once in lime green this season for a two-run return, with a new opportunity at the cross-town rivals hoping to unlock the form of his electrifying earlier BBL campaigns.

Davies will reunite with his younger brother, Joel — this time in Sixers colours — in BBL|16, who is coming off a standout BBL|15 in which he was named in the Team of the Tournament and was an integral factor with bat and ball in the Sixers' push to the Final.

The brothers briefly played together for the Thunder in BBL|12 for two matches, before the younger Joel moved to the Sixers the following season.

"I'm so excited to sign with the Sydney Sixers for the next three years," Davies said in a statement.

"It's a childhood dream to play professional cricket alongside my little brother Joel. We're both stoked to pull on the magenta together and run out at the SCG.

"I hope I can make meaningful contributions as we fight to bring home a championship for our fans."

Davies represented the Thunder across 49 matches, scoring 836 runs at an average of 19.90 with a high score of 65 in an eye-catching BBL|12.

That same season put Davies' name up in lights amid a season that netted him 333 runs at 27.75, however he is yet to recapture that earlier career form with just 345 runs to his name in the ensuing three years.

01:58 Play video Davies displays dazzling strokeplay in fast fifty

"He's a powerful and exciting batter with a strong record in domestic cricket. His competitiveness, experience and ability to score at all stages of the innings will be invaluable to our squad," Sydney Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said in a statement.

"It's incredibly special to now have both Davies brothers pulling on the magenta side-by-side.

"They've driven each other throughout their careers, and we know they'll bring enormous energy and passion to our club — both on and off the field."

After parting ways with coach Greg Shipperd after 11 seasons at the helm late last week, the Sixers have plenty more club-defining decisions before the Player Movement Window closes on Thursday, 5 February at 5pm AEDT.

Long-time servants Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes entered the Player Movement Window unsigned for BBL|16, while spinner Todd Murphy could be on the move as several clubs look to land a top-tier spinner during the nine-day period.

The movement of several spinners across the competition likely hinges on the big domino of Adam Zampa, who entered the Player Movement Window as arguably the biggest uncontracted name and will be the catalyst for several signings should he depart the Renegades.

The Sixers entered the Player Movement Window with nine signed players for BBL|16, including Steve Smith, and are eligible to sign another two players following the acquisition of Davies.