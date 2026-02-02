Marnus, Neser back at the 'G as One-Day Cup season resumes

Todd Murphy also back in action as Victoria host Queensland with Usman Khawaja expected to play ensuing Shield contest

Ashes heroes Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser will be the star attractions when the men's domestic one-day season resumes at the MCG on Tuesday.

Todd Murphy will bolster Victoria's bowling attack in the absence of Scott Boland as the bottom-placed One-Day Cup outfit welcomes Queensland for a day match at the MCG.

It's a precursor to Thursday's Sheffield Shield contest between that competition's two top sides at the same venue with retired Test batter Usman Khawaja expected to feature.

With Boland set to sit out both matches having played all five Tests against England, Murphy will be the Vics' major weapon with the ball as they look to contain Bulls captain Labuschagne.

The Test No.3 has hit three tons in four innings in the 50-over competition so far this summer, with his run tally of 338 (at 84.50) the highest among all batters.

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Austin Anlezark, Dylan Brasher, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper, Peter Handscomb, Campbell Kellaway, Blake MacDonald, Cam McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Tom Rogers Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Tom Balkin, Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Michael Neser, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Whitney

Murphy will have a point to prove after Australia overlooked a spinner completely for the final two Tests of the Ashes (including the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne) when Nathan Lyon went down injured.

Neser will pull on the maroon for the first time since the Test summer and could lead a Queensland attack featuring two young debutants in Tom Balkin (22) and Oli Patterson (20), the pace duo who impressed for the Brisbane Heat in this summer's KFC BBL.

02:29 Play video Five and counting: Labuschagne's purple patch rolls on

Victoria could also hand a maiden cap to Dylan Brasher, the 24-year-old from Footscray who is the state's leading Premier Cricket run scorer. Blake MacDonald has also been recalled.

The home side are hoping Sam Harper can carry his player-of-the-tournament form from the BBL over into the longer white-ball format.

"It's great to welcome players back into the group after the BBL and see the confidence they've gained," Victoria coach Chris Rogers said.

"Sam's form throughout the Big Bash was exceptional, Blake has earned his opportunity, and having Todd back strengthens our bowling attack as we reconnect as a group and continue to build the teamship and relentless standards we pride ourselves on.

"With Will leading the group, we’re looking forward to putting together a strong performance at the MCG."

Queensland are missing Matthew Renshaw and Xavier Bartlett to international duties, while Victoria are without Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short.

The Bulls are two wins behind ladder-leaders Tasmania, while the Vics are no hope of qualifying for final and contest for the Dean Jones Trophy with only one win from five matches so far.

That's in stark contrast to their strong form in the Shield in which they sit top of the standings. Sutherland's men will be eager to continue their run against second-placed Queensland.

Their charge will face an added challenge with Khawaja set to join Labuschagne in the Bulls' top-order for that match. The veteran has vowed to continue playing in the Sheffield Shield after calling time on his Test career last month.

One-Day Cup 2025-26 standings