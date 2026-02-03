NSW tighten grip on WNCL with big win over Fire

Katie Mack led the way as NSW's 7-309 proved way too many runs for Queensland

New South Wales are closing in on locking in a home final after extending their unbeaten season, this time against last year's runners up Queensland.

The Breakers tightened their grip on the competition with an 85-run win over the Fire at Cricket Central despite Georgia Redmayne's third century of the season.

NSW posted a daunting 7-309 from their 50 overs, after being sent in by the visitors, with contributions right through the batting order.

Katie Mack was named player of the match for her 95 off 88 balls which propelled her side out of a tricky situation at 4-133.

Her 130-run stand with Claire Moore (78) proved crucial as NSW overcame a mid-innings stumble losing 3-40 to post a winning score.

It had been openers Tahlia Wilson (46) and Alyssa Healy (28) who initially got the hosts off to a strong start, with Ellyse Perry also getting a start (22).

Fire veteran Jess Jonassen returned to the side following a shoulder operation and took the big wickets of the dual internationals in Healy and Perry.

But just as Jonassen didn’t have enough support with the ball, Redmayne didn't have enough support with the bat.

The Breakers took wickets in clumps right throughout the chase, which began with Lauren Cheatle taking the wickets of Mikayla Wrigley and Lauren Winfield-Hill in consecutive deliveries.

When Perry had Sianna Ginger caught behind in the 20th over, Queensland were reeling at 5-92.

Although Annie O'Neil (37) and Ruby Strange (32) played aggressive cameos, none of them could hang around long enough with Redmayne, who was the second-last batter out on an even 100, her ninth WNCL ton.

Sarah Coyte showed all her skills to collect three wickets while Sam Bates helped clean up the tail with two.

The sides meet again on Thursday when NSW will be keen to keep their winning streak going while Queensland will be desperate to snap a three-game losing run.

