Tassie fast bowlers ensure upper hand in the west

Three late wickets to Gabe Bell, and one from Billy Stanlake on the day's final ball, swung the momentum Tasmania's way

09:55 Play video Western Australia v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

A fighting Jordan Silk half-century rescued Tasmania before Western Australia's top order crashed on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash.

Silk's 55 from 142 balls underpinned Tasmania's first innings of 239 all out on Thursday's opening day at the WACA Ground.

In reply, WA stumbled to 5-64 at stumps after some excellent fast bowling from the visitors which included Billy Stanlake bowling Teague Wyllie with the final ball of the day.

WA lost opener Sam Whiteman for a golden duck on the first ball of their innings before Tasmanian quick Gabe Bell (3-21) took the next three wickets.

In Tasmania's innings, Silk's knock helped resist a WA bowling attack led by paceman Cameron Gannon, who claimed 4-49.

Gannon's haul justified WA's decision to bowl first - all coming among the initial six wickets to fall, while Brody Crouch captured 3-67.

01:31 Play video Shield leader Gannon adds four Tassie scalps to his season tally

Gannon's victims included Test opener Jake Weatherald, who gave the visitors a flying start with an aggressive 44 from 58 deliveries.

Weatherald, who smacked two sixes and three fours, and his opening partner Caleb Jewell (22) put on a promising 60-run stand.

But their partnership ended in the 16th over when Jewell nicked a fullish Gannon delivery to wicketkeeper Joel Curtis.

Weatherald departed four overs later when he attempted to pull a short ball but got a top edge which flew high before being caught by Jhye Richardson at gully.

Tim Ward (12) was Gannon's third victim, caught and bowled, and Test allrounder Beau Webster looked in good touch, striking three fours in making 24 from 30 balls in a 42-run stand with Silk.

But Webster launched at a big off-drive from Crouch and edged to 'keeper Curtis.

Just three balls later, Crouch stuck again with an off-cutter that Nikhil Chaudhary inexplicably left - and watched the ball crash into his stumps.

01:08 Play video Bad leave! Horror day for batting judgement as four bowled leaving

Chaudhary's duck left the Tasmanians wobbling at 5-128 but Silk and Jake Doran steadied with a 56-run parternship before Gannon returned to snare his fourth wicket.

Gannon produced a delivery that seamed into Silk, who feathered an edge to Curtis for the gloveman's third catch.

Doran (33) and Raf MacMillan (18) battled against some probing bowling from the hosts, with fringe Test paceman Richardson's initial 13 overs costing only 15 runs.

Richardson finished with 1-29 from 16 and spinner Corey Rocchiccioli took 2-51 from 17 overs.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings