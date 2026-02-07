InMobi
Scorecard
Debutant Brasher holds key as Vics, Bulls set for classic finish

Shayne Hope (AAP), at the MCG
Shayne Hope (AAP), at the MCG

Victoria's top-of-the-table clash with Queensland at the MCG is on a knife's edge

Victoria v Queensland | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

First-class debutant Dylan Brasher scored an unbeaten half-century to give Victoria a shot at victory in their top-of-the-table Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland.

Set 242 to win a topsy-turvy contest at the MCG, Victoria were in serious trouble at 5-88 on day three.

Stylish left-hander Brasher and Mitchell Perry steadied the hosts, occupying the crease for more than 38 overs together and putting on 57 runs for the sixth wicket.

But a frustrated Perry (27) was out in the second-last over when he lashed a catch straight to cover off Jem Ryan (2-21).

Brasher (54no) was the anchor for Victoria as they reached 6-150 at stumps.

He will resume on Sunday alongside Fergus O'Neill (4no) with Victoria requiring another 92 runs for victory.

First-gamer Brasher impresses with patient half-century

Tom Straker bowled superbly for Queensland, taking 3-16 from 12 overs with seven maidens.

He dismissed Victoria's top three batters as an elevated Sam Harper (19), Campbell Kellaway (two) and Blake Macdonald (zero) failed to fire.

Peter Handscomb, who made a half-century in Victoria's wobbly first innings, was out bowled by Ryan for 34.

Queensland are vying to stay in second place on the Shield table as the race for a spot in the final heats up, while Victoria could cement top position.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 6 5 1 0 0 0 5.87 5.3 41.17
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 6 2 2 2 0 0 8.18 4.2 26.38
3 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 6 2 2 2 0 0 4.69 5.6 24.29
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 6 2 3 1 0 0 4.65 4.9 22.55
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 6 2 3 1 0 2 3.34 5 19.34
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 6 1 3 2 0 0 1.61 5.5 15.11

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

