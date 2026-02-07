InMobi
Scorecard
Classy Kurtis puts Blues in control with sensational hundred

Shayne Hope (AAP)
Shayne Hope (AAP)

NSW set South Australia an improbable 446 to win after Kurtis Patterson's 173no

New South Wales v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

Kurtis Patterson's unbeaten century has put NSW in a commanding position after the hosts set South Australia a massive victory target in their Sheffield Shield clash at the SCG.

Patterson notched a career-best first-class score of 173 no in a NSW total of 8-440 (dec) on Saturday, leaving the visitors needing 446 to win.

In response, SA reached 1-61 by stumps after losing Henry Hunt for 12, out caught off Jack Edwards (1-11). Charlie Stobo did superbly well to react to a fumbled effort from substitute fielder Peter Francis at gully. 

Fellow opener Mackenzie Harvey (21) and captain Nathan McSweeney (16) are unbeaten and will resume the run chase on the final day on Sunday.

NSW No.3 Patterson, who was out for just six in the first innings, survived 302 deliveries in the second dig, whacking 14 boundaries and a six in his match-defining innings.

Patterson perfection as veteran tons up in 100th Shield match

Edwards (61) and tailenders Tanveer Sangha (53) and Liam Hatcher (36 no) all provided valuable support.

Patterson put on triple-figure partnerships with Edwards (106) and Sangha (130) for the fifth and eighth wickets respectively.

Nathan McAndrew (3-68) and Brendan Doggett (3-75) were SA's best bowlers but were unable to prevent the match being taken away from their side.

A win for fourth-placed NSW would see them leapfrog SA, and possibly Queensland, in a tight race for a spot in the Shield final.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 6 5 1 0 0 0 5.87 5.3 41.17
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 6 2 2 2 0 0 8.18 4.2 26.38
3 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 6 2 2 2 0 0 4.69 5.6 24.29
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 6 2 3 1 0 0 4.65 4.9 22.55
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 6 2 3 1 0 2 3.34 5 19.34
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 6 1 3 2 0 0 1.61 5.5 15.11

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

