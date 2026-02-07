WA eyeing off huge chase to resurrect Shield season

WA have closed to within 148 runs of victory against Tasmania with six wickets in hand

Western Australia are still alive in pursuit of what seemed an improbable victory in their Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania.

Set a target of 345 to win at the WACA Ground, WA were given a sniff when Sam Whiteman (57) and Cameron Bancroft (74) both made half-centuries on day three.

The opening pair put on 116 for the first wicket before WA reached 4-197 by stumps.

Aaron Hardie (32 no) and Teague Wyllie (10 no) are the unbeaten batsmen, set to resume on Sunday's final day with WA requiring a further 148 runs to win.

Sam Fanning (13) and Hilton Cartwright (two) were both out cheaply, before Hardie took up the lead role and safely reached stumps.

The 27-year-old has three first-class hundreds and nine half-centuries to his name, and will be key to WA's chances of chasing down the target.

Bancroft said there had been some signs of deterioration in the wicket, but he is optimistic about WA's chances.

"It was a nice little partnership there at the end between Teague and Aaron, which we needed at that point in time, and I think the game's pretty 50-50 at the moment," Bancroft said after stumps.

"If we can start well, keep building this partnership and get close, that confidence will keep building.

"There's still a lot of work to do, but I think it's poised for an exciting finish."

Beau Webster (1-26), Billy Stanlake (1-29), Gabe Bell (1-50) and Raf MacMillan (1-53) claimed one wicket each for Tasmania.

"I feel like if we'd got one more wicket we might've been just in front," Tasmania wicketkeeper Jake Doran said.

"But four down, it's a pretty even contest and it's going to be a good game tomorrow.

"There's certainly a lot there for the bowlers to get something out of it (the pitch).

"We've got the new ball 10 overs away, so I think it's going to be a really good contest between bat and ball tomorrow."

Resuming at 9-206 on Saturday morning, Tasmania added a further 54 valuable runs before top-scorer Doran (74) was eventually out to Corey Rocchiccioli (2-53).

Jhye Richardson (4-54) and Cameron Gannon (3-48) also claimed multiple wickets for WA - all of those on day two - to keep Tasmania within reach.

Last-placed WA and second-from-bottom Tasmania remain in the hunt for a place in the Shield final, but both are desperate for victory to keep those chances alive.

