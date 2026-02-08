InMobi
Rain frustrates NSW in draw with South Australia

Joel Gould (AAP)
The final day of NSW's Shield clash against SA at the SCG has turned into a fizzer after rain ensured neither side had the chance to push for victory

New South Wales v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

NSW's chances of reaching the Sheffield Shield final have taken a hit, with only 34 overs possible on the final day against South Australia.

Bad Sydney weather washed out the entire first session, but by the time the match got underway any chance of a result was nigh impossible.

South Australia were 1-61 overnight and chasing an out of reach 446 for victory at the SCG on Sunday.

The hosts were hoping for a full day's action to give their bowlers a show at pushing for victory, but SA shut up shop when they did come out to bat.

Patterson perfection as veteran tons up in 100th Shield match

Nathan McSweeney (16) fell in the first over before Mackenzie Harvey (62 not out) got some batting practice in. The two captains called play off once it became clear there was nothing further to be achieved with the visitors 2-118.

NSW No.3 Kurtis Patterson was man of the match for his unbeaten 173 in the second innings.

NSW are in fifth on 24.57 points and still behind South Australia (26.29). The Queensland Bulls moved further clear in second on 33.38 after their win over top-of-the-table Victoria (42.17) and are the most likely to be caught by the chasing pack if they stumble.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 7 5 2 0 0 0 5.87 6.3 42.17
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 7 3 2 2 0 0 8.18 5.2 33.38
3 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 7 3 3 1 0 2 3.73 6 26.73
4 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 7 2 2 3 0 0 4.69 6.6 26.29
5 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 7 2 3 2 0 0 4.67 5.9 24.57
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 7 1 4 2 0 0 1.61 6.5 16.11

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

