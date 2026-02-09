South Africa thrash Canada, Italy stumble on World Cup debut

Beaten finalists last time out South Africa have begun their T20 World Cup campaign with a confident win against minnows Canada but Italy's T20 World Cup opener was marred by injury in a heavy loss

Captain Aiden Markram has led with a half-century as South Africa kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a ‍comfortable 57-run win over Canada, aided by Lungi Ngidi's four-wicket haul in a Group D clash in Ahmedabad.

Canada's decision to bowl first backfired as last edition's finalists South Africa stormed to 4-213, despite Ansh Patel's three-wicket haul. In response, Canada could only get to ⁠8-156, despite Navneet Dhaliwal's fighting knock of 64.

Markram (59 off 32 balls) started to fire early, putting together a 70-run partnership with Quinton de Kock within seven overs. The skipper completed his half-century in 28 balls, before falling to Patel (3-31).

An unbeaten 75-run partnership between David Miller (39) and Tristan Stubbs (34) put South Africa past the 200-run mark, as the two added 47 runs in the final three overs.

Player of the ‌match Ngidi dismissed Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa for a golden duck and also sent back Yuvraj Samra (12) and Nicholas Kirton (4) early. ‍Kagiso Rabada then dislodged Shreyas Movva's (9) off-stump, leaving Canada reeling at 4-45 in the sixth over.

But Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker (33) tried to keep Canada in the game with a 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket, until Ngidi got Thaker caught behind point.

By the time Marco Jansen (2-30) dismissed Saad Bin Zafar and Jaskaran Singh on back-to-back deliveries in the 18th over, it was already too late for Canada.

"We've seen at the start, anyone can beat anyone. You don't take anyone lightly," said ‌Markram, with South Africa set to face last edition's semi-finalists Afghanistan in their next game on Wednesday.

Italy World Cup debut ends with loss

Italy v Scotland scorecard

Italy's Ben (left) and Harry Manenti against Scotland // AFP/Getty

Not even a strong Aussie presence could save Italy, whose 45-year wait to play on the global cricket stage ended in a 73-run T20 World Cup loss to Scotland, with captain Wayne Madsen dislocating his shoulder inside the first six overs of their Group C game.

Italy, where the sport's national federation was only formed in 1980, were all out for 137 in 16.4 overs in Kolkata on Monday, despite superb efforts from a pair of Australian brothers.

Madsen didn't take further part in the historic game after damaging his left shoulder while attempting a catch at mid-wicket.

There was some silver lining in Italy's maiden appearance in a major global tournament when Sydney-born Ben Manenti scored 52 off 31 deliveries.

Ben and his brother Harry (37 off 25 balls) are both dual Australian-Italian citizens.

While the brothers were at the crease, Italy briefly threatened the tall target with a 73-run stand, before both fell in successive overs and the Italians lost their last six wickets for 21 runs.

Earlier, opening batter George Munsey's blazing knock of 84 off 54 balls, which featured 13 fours and two sixes, had led Scotland to 4-207 – the highest ever total by an associate nation in the tournament – after Madsen won the toss and elected to chase.

"I imagine everyone will be flat in the dressing room and disappointed," vice-captain Harry Manenti said.

"We wanted to show the world what we have. We get another chance in a few days' time and hopefully we can bounce back."

Munsey was the star for Scotland with the bat and also held four catches, including a brilliant low grab at point to dismiss opener Justin Mosca off the first ball, before Italy succumbed to offspinner Michael Leask, who finished with an impressive 4-17.

Munsey set the tempo for a strong total with the first century partnership of the tournament, adding 126 with his opening partner Michael Jones (37 off 30 balls).

Munsey missed out on a deserved century and threw his bat in the air in frustration when he holed out at long-on in the 14th over to fast bowler Grant Stewart (1-44).

Brandon McMullen then hit a brisk 41 off 18 balls and Leask gave a perfect finish with 22 off just five balls, hitting two fours and two sixes in the final over.

"Really important for us to bounce back strong," Scotland captain Richie Berrington said.

"It was a comprehensive win but we had to work hard for it. We will enjoy this win and then we will start preparing for the game against England."

Injury mars Zimbabwe win

Zimbabwe v Oman scorecard

Blessing Muzarabani celebrates on his way to 3-16 against Oman // AFP/Getty

Zimbabwe have cruised to a comfortable T20 World Cup victory against Oman, bowling them out for 103 before winning by eight wickets with 6.3 overs to spare in Colombo.

However, their victory was marred by an injury to experienced batter Brendan Taylor who was forced off the field after suffering what appeared a hamstring injury while batting.

Zimbabwe's next match is against Australia on Friday.

Zimbabwe's pace attack blew away Oman. Blessing Muzarabani picked 3-16 in four overs, Richard Ngarava 3-17 and Brad Evans 3-18.

Oman were 5-27 in seven overs, crossed 100 in the final over, and were dismissed with a ball to spare. Vinay Shukla top-scored with 28 off 21 — just three batters reached double figures.

Zimbabwe chased down the win in a hurry. Brian Bennett was 48 not out off 36 balls, including seven boundaries. Taylor scored 31 off 30 when he retired hurt, hobbling off.

With Australia yet to enter the fray – they play Ireland on Tuesday – Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka lead Group B with a win apiece.

– with AP/AAP