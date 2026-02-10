The Scoop's back: Revamped pod has women's game in focus

The Scoop will run weekly throughout the Australia v India series

With the start of the highly-anticipated Australia v India multi-format series only days away, another big win for fans has been announced.

The Scoop Cricket Podcast returns to eardrums all around the country after an almost-two year hiatus.

Esteemed broadcaster Rana Hussain and star spinner Molly Strano will co-host the revamped show, and the duo welcome on freshly crowned Australian captain Sophie Molineux as their first guest.

You can listen to episode one of the new season in the player below, or on your podcast platform of choice. Just search 'Scoop cricket'.

The Scoop will be released every Wednesday morning throughout the blockbuster series, so remember to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode. The show is also on the cricket.com.au YouTube channel.