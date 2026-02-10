NZ openers smash T20 World Cup record in rout of UAE

Tim Seifert and Finn ‍Allen powered the Black Caps to a record-breaking 10-wicket pummelling of the UAE after the Dutch opened their account against Namibia

New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn ‍Allen have rewritten the men's T20 World Cup record books, pummelling the United Arab Emirates' bowling attack in ​a stunning 10-wicket victory in Chennai.

The duo chased down UAE's competitive target of 174 with more than four overs ⁠to spare on Tuesday, their unbeaten partnership of 175 eclipsing the record for the highest stand for any wicket at the tournament.

Melbourne Renegade Seifert finished unbeaten on 89 and Perth Scorcher Allen on 84 as New Zealand romped home in just 15.2 overs to top Group D with a display of power-hitting that left UAE's bowlers shell-shocked.

New Zealand ‌raced to 0-78 ​in the opening six-over Powerplay, with Seifert and Allen dispatching the ball to all corners ‍of the ground.

Although spinner Haider Ali managed to stem the flow with just eight runs from his first two overs, fast bowlers Muhammad Rohid and Junaid Siddique had no such luck as the openers attacked them when they bowled length deliveries.

Seifert reached his half-century in 23 balls – his second half-century of the tournament after his ​65 against Afghanistan – and Allen matched him shot for shot ‌as the pair guided New Zealand to the finish line.

The demolition job was completed in emphatic fashion when Seifert smashed a six ​down the ground.

"We are playing how we want to play; (myself) and Allen putting pressure on the bowlers," player of the match Seifert said during the presentation.

"It is T20 cricket, you don't always get going but the main thing is how you adapt and Finn batted very well (today)."

Earlier, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem had given his team hope ‍with an unbeaten 66 after winning the toss.

Despite losing opener Aryansh Sharma early when he skyed a short Jacob Duffy delivery to fine leg, Waseem and Alishan Sharafu rebuilt with a 107-run ​partnership ​off 77 balls.

Sharafu made 55 before falling to a spectacular boundary catch, where Mark Chapman leapt and caught the ball but as he fell over the boundary he quickly tossed it into the hands of Daryl Mitchell.

Waseem reached his fifty in 37 balls and Phillips conceded 27 in the 18th over, but New Zealand stemmed the flow of runs with ‍three wickets at the death to restrict UAE to 6-173.

Dutch demolish Namibia to open account

In Tuesday's morning match, Bas de Leede smashed an unbeaten 72 to power the Netherlands to a seven-wicket victory over ‍Namibia in their Group A match in Delhi.

De ​Leede struck four sixes and five fours in a 48-ball gem as the Dutch ⁠reeled in their 157-run target with two overs to spare to notch their first win of the tournament.

On Saturday, the Netherlands had pushed former champions Pakistan to the brink before losing in the final over in Colombo.

"I think we were lucky to ‌bowl first," ​player of the match de Leede said. "It gave us a good look ‍at the wicket, and I thought we adjusted really well as a bowling group.

"Later in the game I felt the pitch started skidding on a bit, so credit to the batters for adapting to that as well."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards chose to ​field and rotated eight bowlers, but Namibia ‌still mustered a competitive 8-156 after a stuttering start.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) anchored their innings, with Jan Frylinck (30) and ​JJ Smit (22) adding useful runs.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus (18) hit two fours and ‍a six before falling as he looked to launch a counterattack.

Max O'Dowd fell cheaply after the Dutch side began their chase, and Michael Levitt (28) ​could ​not convert his start either, ​but a let-off for Colin Ackermann proved ​costly for Namibia.

Ackermann went on to make 32 in his match-defining 70-run stand with de Leede to put the Netherlands on course to victory.

De Leede hit Loftie-Eaton for a six to bring his team near the target, before sealing victory with a four.

Namibia will face an even sterner test when they face defending champions India at ‍the same venue on Thursday.

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video