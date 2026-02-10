Pakistan's USA redemption sets up top-of-the-table India clash

Pakistan avenged their shock loss to the United States in the previous tournament with a comfortable win in Colombo

Pakistan have avenged their loss to the United States at the previous T20 World Cup, easing to a 32-run win over the Associate nation in Colombo to set up a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash with India in their next match.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan (73) and Babar Azam (46) set up Pakistan's redemption after their upset loss in the 2024 encounter in Texas, the pair contributing an 81-run third-wicket partnership to anchor their side's 9-190 after being sent in at the SSC Ground.

Pakistan's spinners then ensured the USA's chase was always behind the asking rate, striking regularly throughout the middle overs to halt the momentum of a promising opening stand between Shayan Jahangir (49) and Andries Gous (13).

Usman Tariq (3-27), who troubled the Australian batters in their warm-up series in Lahore last month, was the pick of the bowlers, with leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2-26) providing support with two wickets to keep the USA to 8-158 from their 20 overs.

Fellow spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with a wicket each.

Provided the World Cup co-hosts account for Namibia as expected on Thursday, both India and Pakistan will be undefeated when they meet at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday night.

The marquee Group A fixture was in danger of not going ahead at all until 24 hours ago when the Pakistan government walked back their boycott following discussions between the ICC, Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards.

India have dominated the two teams' T20 contests in recent years, winning the past five matches, including all three meetings at last year's Asia Cup.

"The match is on and we are in a confident mood," Farhan said post-match.

"We lost all three matches including the final to India in the Asia Cup, but they were not one-sided.

"This time it will be different, a strong game and we all will enjoy it. Wins always give you confidence and we will take this confidence into Sunday's game and treat it as a normal game."

Farhan slammed six fours and five sixes in his 41-ball knock, helping Pakistan race out of blocks with 32 runs coming from the first three overs.

USA seamer Shadley van Schalkwyk pegged Pakistan back with the wickets of Saim Ayub (19) and opposing captain Salman Agha (1) in the same over to finish the Powerplay before Babar got going.

The former Sydney Sixer cracked a six and back-to-back fours off spinner Harmeet Singh in a 21-run 13th over as he kept his side's rate above nine runs per over.

He was dismissed shortly after to an excellent tumbling catch by Milind Kumar on the leg-side boundary, but Shadab continued the assault with a quickfire 30 from 12 balls in a strong all-round performance.

Van Schalkwyk (4-25) picked up another two wickets late but had little support, with four USA bowlers conceding 10 or more runs per over for the innings.

Shubham Ranjane (51) registered his maiden T20 international half-century to top score for the United States, but the effectiveness of Pakistan's five spinners saw the asking rate climb as the wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

A second straight win to start the tournament takes Pakistan to the top of Group A, although they have a game in hand on second-placed India, who will have an opportunity to reclaim top spot ahead of their high-stakes encounter in five days' time.

The USA meanwhile sit bottom of the group with no wins from two matches.

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video