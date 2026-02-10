Sri Lanka rocked as Hasaranga ruled out of World Cup

A major weapon for Sri Lanka and a threat to Australia has been removed with star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out

Australia have received a boost to their T20 World Cup hopes while hosts Sri Lanka will have to cope with the loss of their key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

The 28-year-old Hasaranga, one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the T20 games, was ruled out ​of the rest of the tournament on Tuesday because of a hamstring problem, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Tuesday.

Hasaranga had an MRI scan on Monday that showed up a serious left-hamstring tear.

That's a huge blow for ‍the co-hosts, especially after he'd picked up the injury while making a decisive contribution to their first-match win with his excellent 3-25 in the 20-run victory over Ireland on Sunday.

He had been a potential thorn in Australia's side for their clash in Kandy next Monday, which could well prove a decisive one in group B.

In 13 white-ball matches against Australia, Hasaranga has taken 21 wickets at an average of 13.45, including a best of 4-33 in an international in Colombo back in 2022.

In T20 World Cups, he's taken 40 wickets, with a terrific economy rate of just over six an over.

Hasaranga, fifth on the all-time list of most T20 international wickets ​with ​154, has been replaced in the squad by fellow leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha.

Hemantha is a 31-year-old whose three prior T20 internationals came on a tour of Zimbabwe last September, while he has played five ODI matches, but none since the 2023 World Cup.

It's a further blow for the hosts, having already lost ​fast bowler Eshan Malinga after he dislocated his shoulder.

Sri Lanka play their next group match against outsiders Oman in Kandy on Thursday, while Australia open up their campaign against Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday.