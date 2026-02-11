Aussie skipper out of Cup opener, superstar Sri Lanka bound

Travis Head set to captain Australia in their 2026 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland

Mitch Marsh is out of Australia's T20 World Cup opener after suffering a painful blow to the groin area, with Steve Smith on his way to Sri Lanka as cover for the men's T20 captain.

Travis Head will lead the side against Ireland in Marsh's absence, as he did in the first T20 in Pakistan last month, with his fellow opener requiring a period of rest and rehabilitation.

It leaves Marsh in doubt for the team's second match on the tournament against Zimbabwe in just two days' time, with Australia down to just 12 fit players for tonight's clash with Ireland in Colombo (beginning at 8.30pm AEDT).

Australia XI: Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann Ireland XI: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Australia named a quartet of World Cup debutants as stand-in skipper Head opted to bat in the Group B match at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Marsh's absence means Matthew Renshaw comes into the batting line-up for his maiden World Cup appearance having only made his T20 international bow two weeks ago against Pakistan.

The left-hander has been listed at No.4 in an order that will no doubt shift depending on the situation of the innings, with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis sliding up to open alongside Head.

Allrounder Cooper Connolly will also play his first World Cup match and been listed at No.7, as will bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Marsh was hit in groin area while receiving sidearm throw downs from one of Australia's assistant coaches during a training session on Sunday, immediately exiting the net for treatment.

Marsh reacts after he was struck by the ball during a training session at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground on Sunday // Getty

Cricket Australia confirmed 15 minutes before the toss at Premadasa Stadium that Marsh would miss the match, joining big-hitting star Tim David on the sidelines as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

"He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement," CA said in a statement.

"Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice.

"Stand by player Steve Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required."

Smith hasn't been officially added to Australia's World Cup squad yet, but they do have a spare spot available if they need to bring him in quickly after opting not to replace Josh Hazlewood in their 15-man group when it was revealed last week that he would miss the tournament.

Paceman Sean Abbott is also in Sri Lanka as a travelling reserve.

Marsh's injury adds another layer to Australia's tumultuous lead-in to the ICC's T20 showpiece which saw them thrashed three-nil by Pakistan last month and star quicks Hazlewood (Achillies) and Pat Cummins (back) ruled out on the eve of the tournament.

03:33 Play video Can you name Australia's 2012 T20 World Cup XI?

Several pundits had previously been calling for Smith's inclusion in the T20 squad following another stellar Big Bash campaign for Sydney Sixers where he slammed 299 runs at almost 60 in six matches, which included a fifth T20 century.

The 36-year-old was spotted taking part in LIV Golf's Adelaide Pro-Am earlier today and will join the squad in Colombo in coming days.

In better news for Australia, Nathan Ellis has been declared fit after recovering from a hamstring niggle and will lead the pace attack in their first-up clash with Ireland.

Left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis is the only remaining available player in Australia's squad not in today's XI to face Ireland.

Australia are the last of the 20 competing teams to get going in the tournament, with some countries having already played two matches.

Ireland are coming off a narrow loss to co-hosts Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday night and have named an unchanged team to face Australia.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: v Ireland, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (8:30pm AEDT)

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video