All the Sheffield Shield squads for round eight as they drop

Bird set to take flight for milestone match as the finals race heats up

What better way to start a new week than with a new round of the Sheffield Shield?

Victoria have a nice buffer in first spot at the moment, but there are still spots up for grabs in the Shield final at the end of March. Check out the lay of the land as it stands here:

Queensland v South Australia

The Gabba, February 16-19

Queenland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hugo Burdon, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Jem Ryan, Sam Skelly, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen Ins: Angus Lovell, Sam Skelly; Outs: Jack Clayton, Tom Whitney

Right-arm quick Sam Skelly returns to the squad after taking 13 wickets (6-62 and 7-47) against Tasmania in the second XI during the week. Skelly made his Sheffield Shield debut earlier in the season and comes in for the injured Tom Whitney (foot stress fracture). Top-order batter Jack Clayton sits out with a knee complaint with Angus Lovell coming into the squad.

SA squad: TBA

Western Australia v Victoria

WACA Ground, February 16-19

WA squad: TBA

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Scott Boland, Dylan Brasher, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Blake MacDonald, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry, Matt Short Ins: Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Oliver Peake, Matt Short; Outs: Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, David Moody, Tom Rogers

Four massive inclusions for the ladder-leading Victoria which includes their captain Will Sutherland who was managed for last round's loss to Queensland. Ashes hero Scott Boland and dropped Australian T20 allrounder Matt Short also come back in, as does Oliver Peake after captaining Australia at the Under 19 World Cup.

Tasmania v New South Wales

Bellerive Oval, February 16-19

Tasmania squad: Beau Webster (c), Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Raf MacMillan, Riley Meredith, Aidan O’Connor, Mitch Owen, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald Ins: Meredith, Owen; Outs: Silk, Stanlake

Captain Jordan Silk (shoulder) misses due to injury which sees Beau Webster step up to lead the side, while allrounder Mitch Owen has returned from national duty in Pakistan. Billy Stanlake's workload has been managed with his spot in the squad taken by Riley Meredith, who would play his first Shield match of the season if selected. Veteran seamer Jackson Bird will play his 100th Shield match, with 15 for NSW and 84 (so far) with Tasmania.

NSW squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Joel Davies, Peter Francis, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Stobo Ins: Charlie Anderson

No outs for NSW after they watched rain ruin their chances of taking full points against South Australia in round seven. Young quick Charlie Anderson comes into the squad to give the Blues another pace bowling option once they see the pitch at Bellerive.

