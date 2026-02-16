Harper's blitz sets up Victoria's day in Perth

Sam Harper has continued the best summer of his career, whacking a 76-ball century for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia

09:57 Play video Western Australia v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day One

Sam Harper's rapid-fire 76-ball century has laid the foundation for Victoria's strong opening day at the WACA, helping the visitors to 7-338 against Western Australia.

Fresh off the best BBL campaign of his career, Harper blitzed 119 from 109 balls for the ladder-leading Victoria in the Sheffield Shield on Monday morning.

The 29-year-old unleashed an array of cover drives and powerful strikes down the ground as his side made a solid start in a match in which victory would all but book a spot in the Shield final.

Corey Rocchiccioli was eventually able to turn the screws and spin Western Australia back into the contest, taking 2-80 for the day.

But the star of the day was still Harper, who scored his first Shield century since a 64-ball effort against South Australia two-and-a-half summers ago.

03:30 Play video Harper hammers WA in blistering Shield century

And while that hundred in November 2023 may have come quicker, Monday's effort was arguably more impressive.

In the first five overs of the game alone Harper, hit five separate cover drives to the boundary off Cameron Gannon and Jhye Richardson, while also upper-cutting the latter for six.

He hooked Gannon for another six minutes later, and at one stage had raced to 58 from just 31 balls in the opening 35 minutes.

In total, the right-hander hit 15 boundaries to go with his two sixes, and brought up his century in fine fashion by on-driving Gannon to the rope.

Rocchiccioli was the only one to tame the opener, slowing the scoring before Harper offered a leading edge trying to turn the spinner to leg.

Harper's runs came as part of a 126-run opening stand with Campbell Kellaway (41), who took a back seat in the first session before falling straight after lunch.

Matt Short also hit 42 in his first Shield game since returning from Australia's T20 disappointment in Pakistan and being overlooked for the T20 World Cup squad.

The visitors could have ended the day in a better spot, if not for Fergus O'Neill being run out by Jhye Richardson in the final hour for 38 trying to take a quick single.

Victoria are well clear of the chasing pack at the top of the Shield ladder, while Western Australia are last on the ladder and seemingly out of contention for the final.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings