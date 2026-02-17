Philippe sparks NSW on rain-hit day in Hobart

Josh Philippe has scored a half century to put NSW in a strong position after a rain-ravaged second day of their Sheffield Shield match in Hobart

05:03 Play video Tasmania v New South Wales | Sheffield Shield | Day Two

Australian white-ball representative Josh Philippe rediscovered his form to help NSW take control on a rain-affected second day of their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Only 42 overs were possible in the day-night game at Ninja Stadium on Tuesday, with NSW adding 164 for the loss of two wickets.

They finished at 4-302 in their first innings, a lead of 166 after Tasmania's paltry 136 on day one.

Philippe, who recently played two T20 games for Australia in Pakistan, has struggled for runs domestically this season.

He had scored just two fifties across the three domestic competitions with NSW and the Sydney Sixers, but finished Tuesday unbeaten on 69.

Hot and blustery conditions gave way to rain just before 6pm local time and no further play was possible.

It was probably a timely break for Tasmania as Philippe and Jack Edwards (46no) had piled on 69 in 13.3 overs and were starting to dominate the attack.

Philippe's highlights included smashing sixes off successive balls from spinner Nikhil Chaudhary.

Edwards punished the quicks, pounding leg-side sixes off both Jackson Bird and Riley Meredith.

Tasmania competed well in the first session, quickly dismissing NSW captain Kurtis Patterson and making life tough for youngster Lachlan Shaw.

Prolific Patterson added just four to his overnight score of 29 before he was adjudged lbw to a Gabe Bell delivery.

Shaw, who scored just one off 22 balls on Monday, took 19 more deliveries to notch his first run on day two.

He became progressively more confident, tallying five fours in his 38 and putting on 90 with Australian T20 and ODI representative Philippe, before being bowled by Tasmania captain Beau Webster.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings