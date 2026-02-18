Bulls collapse as SA tighten race to Shield final

Queensland lost six wickets in the first hour of day three as South Australia claimed a significant away victory in the Sheffield Shield

A dramatic Queensland batting collapse has set up a vital win for South Australia in their quest for back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles.

The Bulls lost 6-8 in 10 overs across the opening hour of day three as the visitors claimed a crucial victory at the Gabba.

Nathan McAndrew (5-32) took his first five-wicket haul of the Shield season as SA bowled Queensland out for just 119 in their second innings.

Chasing 91, Australian Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey (19*) hit the winning run as South Australia reached the target with seven wickets in hand.

Queensland started day three at 3-110, leading SA by 81 runs with Hugh Weibgen (34) and Jimmy Peirson (11) in the middle.

Liam Scott (1-26) opened the bowling to begin the third day's play and with the first ball of his second over, the SA allrounder trapped Weibgen, who added just the one run to his overnight score.

McAndrew picked up his third wicket of the innings in the next over when Michael Neser (1) edged a full delivery that landed in Carey's gloves.

The invigorated SA quick then removed Hayden Kerr (0) with a brutal bumper that found its way to Jake Lehmann at third slip.

McAndrew made it two wickets in two balls when Mitch Swepson (0) found Campbell Thompson (1-28) at mid-wicket to complete his five-wicket haul.

It was the paceman's first handful of wickets in the Sheffield Shield since the right-armer claimed his best first-class bowling innings figures of 7-11 at the WACA Ground against Western Australia last season.

Now the state's leading wicket-taker in this edition of the competition, McAndrew has picked up 23 wickets at an average of 26.30 for SA.

Jordan Buckingham (2-17) collected the final two wickets of the innings as he had both Peirson and Tom Straker (0) caught in the slips.

Queensland's second innings total of 119 was their second-lowest return of the season, and their worst at the Gabba.

South Australia openers Henry Hunt (29) and Mackenzie Harvey (16) took SA to lunch at 0-34.

Jem Ryan (2-16) removed both after the break, finding a way through the defence of Harvey before he trapped Hunt in front.

Jason Sangha (9) then holed out to Straker after he hit a full toss from Swepson (1-15) to the tall Queenslander at long-off.

South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney (17*) and Carey took the visitors home to give the reigning champions an important victory.

The win moves South Australia up to third place on the Shield standings, just 0.95 points behind Queensland with two rounds remaining in their respective seasons.

