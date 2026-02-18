Harper torches WA with another ton as Vics close in on points

Sam Harper scored rapid tons in each innings and Test quick Scott Boland took two late wickets to put Victoria in control of their Shield match against WA

Victorian wicketkeeper Sam Harper has continued his sizzling batting form with a second quickfire century in the Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia in Perth.

Opener Harper followed up his 119 off 102 balls in the first innings at the WACA with an unbeaten 141 off 156 on day three of the match.

Leading by 188 on the first innings, Victoria cruised to 4-274 in the final session before declaring and setting WA 468.

Test quick Scott Boland (2-8) reduced WA to 2-9 after dismissing Sam Fanning and Jayden Goodwin, the former caught by Harper.

At stumps, WA were 2-26 still requiring another 442 for victory, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman at the crease.

Recently named BBL Player of the Tournament after scoring 371 runs at 61.83 for Melbourne Stars at a strike rate of 155, Harper again dominated the WA attack.

Playing shots all around the ground, he hit 16 fours and two sixes.

Harper was the only member of Victoria's top five to get past 21, though the other four all got into double figures.

Fergus O'Neill (47 not out) was Harper's most productive partner, but he only came to the crease after promising batter Oliver Peake retired hurt at tea.

Peake ducked into a delivery from paceman Brody Couch, taking his eyes off the ball which crashed into the side of his helmet.

After several minutes of treatment, the umpires called an early tea with Victorian staff continuing to monitor Peake.

Earlier in the day, WA were dismissed for 238, losing their last five wickets for 38.

Paceman Sam Elliott (5-75) blasted through the bottom half of the order, taking four of the last five.

He triggered the collapse by removing Joel Curtis (26) with the second ball of the day, with Corey Rocchiccioli's unbeaten 23 providing the only resistance for WA.

