Coaching great Bayliss and Thunder part ways after five seasons

The Thunder are in search for a new coach in BBL|16 after moving on from well-credentialed coach, Trevor Bayliss

The Sydney Thunder have parted ways with decorated coach Trevor Bayliss after five seasons at the club, with "both parties aligned" in a change at the top in light of a two-win season in BBL|15.

Appointed as Thunder coach in BBL|11, Bayliss' world-class experience led the club to three finals appearances (BBL|11, BBL|12, BBL|14) — with a chance of title glory in the latter season — amid two bottom-of-the-table finishes.

Although punctuated by notable individual performances in BBL|15 despite the 2-8 ledger, the Thunder's post-season review identified an opportunity to "refresh and revitalise" their high-performance setup to usher in an era of "prolonged success".

The Thunder are the second club in search of a new coach for BBL|16, with cross-town rivals the Sydney Sixers moving on long-time coach Greg Shipperd after 11 seasons and two championships.

"TB's (Trevor Bayliss') experience in winning World Cups, coaching different countries and IPL franchises has brought great influence on the Sydney Thunder playing group across the past five years, and the club is incredibly appreciative of everything he has helped build," Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said in a statement.

"Under TB's guidance, the team reached multiple finals campaigns, including a remarkable run to the Final in BBL|14. This past season's results certainly didn't go to plan, but Trevor departs with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future.

"As part of our annual post‑season review, we mutually agreed that now is the right time to look at how we can refresh and revitalise our high‑performance setup and search globally for a world-class T20 head coach to take us forward to not just success in BBL|16, but prolonged success into the future."

The outgoing Bayliss' initial three-year contract seemed in jeopardy after a last-placed finish in BBL|13, which comprised of just one win.

However a one-year extension was repaid in spades as the Thunder qualified for the Final the following season, coming agonisingly close to a long-awaited second title before Mitch Owen's heroics in the BBL|14 Final with the bat saw the Hobart Hurricanes instead claim silverware.

The Thunder weren't able to replicate their inspiring run in BBL|15, chalking up wins against the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades to finish with a 2-8 record; the latter in rain-affected conditions with thanks to a miraculous 45-run partnership from Chris Green and Nic Maddinson off just 18 balls.

Bayliss' coaching resume

State cricket head coach New South Wales: 2004-07 Big Bash head coach Sydney Sixers: 2011-15 Sydney Thunder: 2021-26 National head coach Sri Lanka: 2007-11 England: 2015-19 IPL head coach Kolkata Knight Riders: 2012-14 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2020-21 Punjab Kings: 2023 Trophies ODI World Cup titles: One with England (2019) One-Day Cup titles: One with New South Wales (2005-06) Sheffield Shield titles: One with New South Wales (2004-05) Big Bash titles: One with Sydney Sixers (2011-12) Champions League Twenty20 Titles: One with Sydney Sixers (2011-12) IPL titles: Two with Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014)

"Across my career I've never stayed anywhere much longer than four or five years. It feels like the right time for a fresh voice to lead the group forward," Bayliss said in a statement.

"Making the Final last year was a great achievement. It was disappointing to fall just short but going that close showed how far the group had come. It was great to see the players stand up in big moments and win some tight games along the way.

"There have been plenty of proud moments, both from a team perspective and an individual one. Watching players perform at their best, particularly in the season we reached the final, was a privilege. Those are the things you remember as a coach."

Bayliss coached the Sixers in the competition's inaugural year before being replaced by Greg Shipperd ahead of BBL|05, having also led the Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Prior to his time in the T20 circuit, Bayliss coached New South Wales from 2004-2007 before assuming national head coach roles in Sri Lanka (2007-2011) and England (2015-2019).