Ainsworth mighty in maiden ton as WA seal thriller

Young bowling allrounder combined with captain Chloe Piparo to help WA's dramatic recovery from 5-74 to 276

Chloe Ainsworth's memorable first WNCL century has set the tone for Western Australia's win in a nail-bitter against Victoria at Melbourne's Ringwood.

Yet to get any positive points this season, Victoria let go of their grip on the contest in crucial moments in both the innings and ultimately fell short by four runs.

WA, meanwhile, have kept their rollicking comeback continuing with a sixth win in a row.

20-year-old Ainsworth, who has already established herself as a fast-bowling star in the making, has made her strongest move to press her all-round credentials yet with an unbeaten 110.

The knock came at a critical juncture too, when WA were in a precarious position with half their side back in the shed, giving a glimpse of Ainsworth's maturity and ability to get on top off the game situation.

The last year's Betty Wilson award winner for the top domestic women's player has been making her way towards a call-up to the senior Australian side, having already trained with the group after strong showings with the new ball for WA and Perth Scorchers over the last three season.

The growing ability to contribute with the bat will only strengthen her case with the Australian selectors known to have a strong preference for allrounders.

Youngest players to score a WNCL century

19y 49d - Georgia Voll

19y 167d - Phoebe Litchfield

19y 218d - Meg Lanning

20y 129d - Georgia Voll

20y 130d - Amanda-Jade Wellington

20y 157d - CHLOE AINSWORTH



#VICvWA #WNCL https://t.co/c0RhIaEZ9Y — Swamp (@sirswampthing) February 18, 2026

It was however a heartbreak once again for another top young allrounders, Tess Flintoff. After her century on Monday went in vain, Flintoff's fighting knock of 72no off 54 fell agonisingly short of taking Victoria home again.

Chasing 276, the home side started slow but steady as Nicole Faltum (60 off 92) and Ella Hayward (28 off 55) saw off the opening spells of WA quicks before the latter was dismissed by Alana King (2-52) in the 18th over.

Youngsters Samara Dulvin and Olivia Henry contributed with a pair of thirties to keep the scoreboard moving but the required rate remained on a steady climb.

Flintoff, however, switched the gears of scoring, using her knowledge of her club ground and continuing from where she has had left off two days back.

With support from the experienced Molly Strano (25 off 22), she opened up the game again to set up an enthralling last five overs.

17 were required off last nine deliveries when Strano shuffled across way outside off stump to make room on the legside only for WA spinner Bhavi Devchand to abandon the delivery. It was no bluff from Strano, who clearly had her target set on the leg-side boundary, swinging hard towards deep midwicket, where she was caught by a sliding Heather Graham, leaving Victoria behind the eight ball again.

Flintoff was given a life in the field in the final over after starting with two doubles and a boundary but a clinical finish with the ball from the experienced Graham left her with another disappointment.

After electing to bowl, Victoria were firmly in control of the proceedings in the first hour and a half of the day.

Flintoff (3-47) delivered two quick wickets of Maddy Darke (9 off 10) and Mikayla Hinkley (5 off 9). Strano (1-40) then ended the partnership between captain Chloe Piparo (76 off 94) and Graham (15 off 19) as soon as it had started to set a strong foundation by removing the latter in the 13th over.

Milly Illingworth then struck twice in consecutive deliveries as WA were left reeling on 5-74.

Milly goes 2 from 2 🚀 WA 5-171 after 32 overs. pic.twitter.com/qIPjDvFusi — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) February 18, 2026

What followed was a resurgence of some note as Piparo found support in the young Ainsworth, with the duo fighting back with a century stand.

When Piparo fell in the 34th over, Ainsworth was joined by another senior partner in King (43no off 45) and the pair added another 102 runs together to completely change the face of the scoreboard from what it had looked like in the first 15 over.

WA now have six wins from 10 games, the same as the second-placed Queensland, who they trail by a solitary bonus point to strengthen their position in the finals race.

The side has two home games to come against the ACT Meteors next month, while Victoria will end their season with two matches against Queensland in Brisbane.

