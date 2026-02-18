Proteas complete T20 World Cup group stage unbeaten

South Africa have topped their group in the first stage of the T20 World Cup after a six-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates

South Africa have chased down a victory target of 123 with 40 balls to spare to finish the group stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup unbeaten.

South Africa opted to field first in Delhi and restricted United Arab Emirates to 6-122 on Wednesday with Corbin Bosch returning 3-12 from four overs and Anrich Nortje taking 2-28.

The South Africans raced to 4-123 in 13.2 overs, taking the last seven runs in singles after their fourth wicket fell.

Showers delayed the start of South Africa's reply and the first over thereafter netted just one run.

But from that point on, the Proteas accelerated to victory by adding 13 runs off the second over and 18 from the third until Haider Ali bowled skipper Aiden Markram for 28 from 11 balls – all but two of his runs coming from boundaries.

Dewald Brevis led the scoring with 36 before he was out within two scoring shots of victory, and Ryan Rickelton scored 30 as the 2024 runners-up dominated the bowling.

For the UAE, Alishan Sharafu led the scoring with 45 from 38 deliveries before he was caught in the outfield off Nortje's bowling in the 18th over.

It was South Africa's fourth consecutive win in the tournament, including a double-tiebreaker victory over 2024 semifinalists Afghanistan that required two Super Overs.

The South Africans rested David Miller, frontline spinner Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi ahead of the Super 8 stage.