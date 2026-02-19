Webster century secures Tasmania's great escape

NSW have been denied a vital chance for an outright Sheffield Shield win thanks to late batting defiance from Tasmania's Beau Webster and Jackson Bird

09:25 Play video Tasmania v New South Wales | Sheffield Shield | Day Four

Tasmania captain Beau Webster has confirmed his reputation for shining brightest in the high-pressure situations with an unbeaten century to deny NSW a Sheffield Shield victory.

Webster's magnificent 108 not out to rescue his side, his 14th Shield century, ensured the clash in Hobart ended in a draw on Thursday night.

It was a sign of Tasmania's reversal of their fortunes under Webster's guidance that for the final hour of play only they had any chance of victory.

Both sides will need to win their remaining two games to have a chance of playing in the final against Victoria.

The Blues were favourites for an outright win at the start of day four but player of the match Webster was a rock.

02:03 Play video Webster stands tall for Tasmania with unbeaten hundred

Tasmania began 5-258, a lead of just 38 runs, and were dismissed on the stroke of tea for 454.

NSW required 235 off a minimum of 40 overs to win and started well before paceman Riley Meredith (4-40) struck key blows.

Webster (1-16) also bowled tightly and displayed great tactical nous when he got his bowlers to dig it in under lights. NSW struggled with the short deliveries and the run rate soared beyond reach.

The visitors shut up shop after the dismissal of Sam Konstas and played for the draw to finish on 5-128.

Earlier, Webster and Jake Doran (52) held the Blues' attack up for more than 39 overs in a fighting sixth-wicket stand of 111 at the start of the day's play.

The skipper and veteran paceman Jackson Bird (20) added 61 for the ninth wicket and absorbed 26.1 overs in the process.

Bird was scoreless after 38 deliveries before opening his shoulders.

Test allrounder Webster paced his knock to perfection and upped the ante when Bird was at the crease.

He brought up his ton with a sweep for two off Tanveer Sangha, a stroke that strangely went past first slip.

Meredith, who finished with seven wickets for the match, utilised the short ball superbly in NSW's run chase. Will Salzmann (24) skied one well-directed bouncer and fellow opener Konstas (35) got in a bind to spoon a lifter to short leg after playing several accomplished pull shots.

Webster also removed the dangerous Blues skipper Kurtis Patterson (17) with a bumper to scupper any hope the visitors had of pushing for a win.

NSW's first innings of 356 in reply to Tasmania's poor 136 put them on top for most of the match but Webster's defiance proved the difference.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings