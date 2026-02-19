Rogers praises 'unbelievable' Vics ahead of return to Shield final

Victoria have recorded their most wins in a Sheffield Shield season since the last time they won a title in 2018-19

Three years after their last Sheffield Shield final appearance, Victoria will return to the ultimate stage in Australian domestic first-class cricket.

A comprehensive 353-run win over the state that beat them in consecutive deciders across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons has seen the Vics all but lock up top spot with two rounds remaining in the competition.

With a 6-2 record to date, Victoria have found a way to win against every state except Queensland, who remain the only team to have beaten the ladder leaders this season.

Coming to the WACA Ground after the second of those losses to the Bulls at the MCG, Victoria coach Chris Rogers was understandably elated with his team's comeback performance in Perth.

"That was probably as good a performance as we've put in," Rogers said.

"(There were) guys getting centuries and taking five-wicket hauls and other contributing as well. It's been a great team game and it gives us a lot of momentum for what's to come."

04:09 Play video Western Australia v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day Four

In the most decisive move of the match, Victoria elevated Sam Harper up the order in a move that saw him open the batting for the visitors.

Coming off a Big Bash campaign where he was voted the BBL|15 Player of the Tournament for his work with the Melbourne Stars at the top, Harper hit twin tons (119 and 141no) in an outstanding performance that saw Victoria dominate WA at the WACA Ground.

Having made his first Shield hundreds since November 2023, Rogers was full of admiration for Harper's heroics as he explained why Victoria shifted the 29-year-old to the top of the order.

"Sam Harper was absolutely magnificent and if he plays like that, we are an unbelievable team," Rogers said.

"We feel with some of these pitches, they're challenging at the top.

"You can stand there and try and fight your way through, but we found even in the last game against Queensland, the scoreboard didn't go anywhere.

"We just couldn't shake their pressure, so we needed something to change.

"We looked at some of the data that sat behind it and we probably felt that we were not utilising the number six position as well as we could either.

"He far exceeded our expectations and he showed people how good he is."

03:30 Play video Harper hammers WA in blistering Shield century

Not to be outdone, Australian Test star Scott Boland bowled superbly to take home figures of 6-22 in the second innings. The Victorian has now picked up 22 wickets across four Shield matches at an average of just 13.40 in this campaign.

It's a record that has teammates suggesting the right-arm paceman may be in the form of his life with the ball.

"Harper just said to me he's actually bowling better than he's ever seen before," Rogers said.

"It's pretty incredible. The fact that Scotty keeps getting better is great for us, but great for him as well. What a servant he's been to Australian cricket and he's still got a few years to come."

01:23 Play video Great Scott! Boland runs rampant with super six against WA

Despite all the positives from a convincing victory, there was a scare for Victoria when young gun Ollie Peake was hit in the head by a Brody Couch short ball on day three of the contest.

The Australian Under-19 captain retired hurt after the incident, however Peake did field on the final day of their clash with WA. Rogers explained Victoria took all the appropriate precautions to ensure the 19-year-old was able to play his part on day four.

"That decision was precautionary," Rogers said on Peake's retirement.

"He wanted to get back out there, but we were in such a strong position that we had the luxury of being able to rest him. We're highly aware of health, of the need to look after our players and go through the right processes."

Victoria have now won six matches in a Sheffield Shield season for the first time since their 32nd and last title on April 1, 2019.

It's an achievement not lost on the former Australian and Victorian opening batter, who won two titles himself as a player, and is now striving to break a seven-year drought for his adopted state.

"It's always been a bit of a fight to try and get into the Shield final," Rogers said.

"At this stage, it's been a fantastic season and we've played some really, really good cricket. Hopefully we can for a few more games."

Victoria will play Tasmania away and South Australia at home in their final two rounds before the Sheffield Shield final takes place between March 26-29.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings