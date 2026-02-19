Jhye ramps up red-ball return with maiden county stint

Test paceman will play for Yorkshire through early part of northern summer ahead of August's Tests against Bangladesh

01:14 Play video Richardson marks Shield return with four massive top-order wickets

After dismissing Joe Root during Australia's recent Ashes triumph, Jhye Richardson is now going to be playing alongside the England batting great for Yorkshire in the County Championship.

The signing of the 29-year-old quick was being hailed as a coup by the most historic of English teams, who will now have three Western Australia players on their books this summer.

Richardson, whose form over the Australian summer was recognised with a fourth Test appearance and a second Ashes outing at the MCG, will play in the first block of County Championship division one games this season with Yorkshire targeting the title.

The nationally-contracted right-armer has been carefully managed this summer having undergone multiple rounds of surgery on his right shoulder, which still severely limits his throwing power.

But his UK deal suggests he is now ready for more long-form cricket ahead of Australia embarking on a Test-heavy run beginning in August when they host Bangladesh for two Tests in the Top End.

We can’t wait to have you at HQ, Jhye! pic.twitter.com/FqVGbIGDOc — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 19, 2026

"I'm really pleased to be joining Yorkshire. The history of the club and of Headingley goes without saying, so to be coming here and playing red-ball cricket for the first time is an immense privilege," said Richardson, who has played in Western Australia's last two Sheffield Shield matches.

"Can't wait to get over and represent the White Rose, and hopefully putting some performances on the board. Can't wait to see you," the county debutant added in a social media post.

Richardson's WA colleagues Sam Whiteman and AJ Tye will also play for the Headingley-based county, with Yorkshire impressed by them being a key part of Western Australia's and Perth Scorchers' success in recent years.

Richardson, despite featuring in Australia's only loss in the 4-1 Ashes triumph, managed to get the prized scalp of England's record run-getter Root as one of his two second-innings wickets.

Back in 2021, Richardson did star in an Australian Ashes triumph at Adelaide, taking five second-innings wickets in their 275-run win, only to lose his place in the next match such was the depth of their bowling stocks.

Root is a hero at the Leeds-based club, where Richardson's skill in moving the ball both ways at high speed is seen as a real asset, trumping his reputation as being somewhat injury-prone over his 10-year career.

05:36 Play video Richardson reflects on comeback performance, Root wicket

During that period, though, he's taken 122 first-class wickets at an average of 20.44.

"Getting Jhye is a huge boost for us, and his quality underlines our ambition to build a squad capable of seriously competing in the county championship. We're thrilled to have secured him," said Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager.

Richardson, who can boast dismissing Virat Kohli in three successive ODIs, most recently demonstrated his white-ball prowess by claiming three wickets in the Scorchers' BBL final triumph in Perth in January.

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew (June)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser (first six matches)

Lancashire: Marcus Harris, Mitch Perry (April-May only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)