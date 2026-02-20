The Diary Room with Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown

The Diary Room is back and we've got two South Australian icons on the show ahead of Australia's T20I series decider against India at Adelaide Oval on Saturday

The Diary Room is back! We’ve got two South Australian icons in Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt joining us on the show ahead of an enticing T20 series decider at Adelaide Oval.

Darcie and Megan are great mates and cover a lot of ground here. We go everywhere from favourite dinosaurs, to how the team has reflected on a tough World Cup loss in India.

The episode wraps up with a hilarious game of ‘Cricket questions I’m too scared to ask’ which will give you a very funny insight into the mind of a professional cricketer.

EPISODE INDEX

00:28 - TLDR: Get to know the girls

10:20 - Cricket Adjacent: Megan and Darcie share what it’s been like welcoming new skipper Sophie Molineux into her new position, and how it’s felt without Alyssa Healy around. Plus, how will Australia respond to their shattering World Cup defeat?

19:02 - The beginnings of Darcie and Megan’s friendship.

22:05 - Ellyse Perry is on the cusp of her 350th match for Australia, so Megan and Darcie give some insights into what the GOAT is like off the field.

26:30 - Cricket questions you’re too scared to ask. Do you get bored in the field? Do you talk to umpires? Is it awkward when your teammates get out? Hear from the pros.

We'd love to hear your feedback! Send any thoughts through to podcasts@cricket.com.au